Graco : Launches New GrindLazer DC15 DCS Drum Scarifiers

Ultimate solution for heavy-duty removal and scarification applications

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG), a leading manufacturer of fluid handling equipment, is proud to introduce three new high-production GrindLazer® drum scarifiers: the DC1520 E, DC1525 P and DC1538 G.

Designed as “do-it-all” heavy-duty solutions for leveling, grooving, inlay, scarifying and stripping coatings, the new GrindLazer DC15 DCS self-propelled drum scarifiers are capable of removing a path up to 16 inches wide and can be paired with a variety of PCD, diamond and carbide cutters for nearly any application. They also feature Graco’s new DCS depth control system that allows contractors to precisely control cut depth without stopping production.

The electronic DCS system on these new GrindLazer scarifiers raises and lowers the cutter with the push of a button. Using the digital display on the unit, contractors set the “zero point” where the cutter assembly meets the surface. They can then set and adjust the “active cut depth” in 0.01 inch-increments while operating the unit. This helps contractors achieve a consistent cut depth throughout the job – ideal for applications where precise removal is important such as inlay, leveling or grooving.

“The new DC15 DCS GrindLazer scarifiers give contractors the performance and accuracy they need to tackle tough removal jobs with ease,” said Ben Tollefson, Global Product Marketing Manager for Pavement Equipment at Graco.

With electric, gasoline and propane-powered options and a design compatible with Graco’s LazerVacTM dust collection systems, there’s a GrindLazer DC15 DCS scarifier available for nearly every removal application.

To learn more about the GrindLazer DC15 DCS line, visit https://www.graco.com/GrindLazer.

ABOUT GRACO

Graco Inc. supplies technology and expertise for the management of fluids and coatings in both industrial and commercial applications. It designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. A recognized leader in its specialties, Minneapolis-based Graco serves customers around the world in the manufacturing, processing, construction and maintenance industries. For additional information about Graco Inc., please visit us at www.graco.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200701005036/en/