Graco : Launches New High-Performance Electric Texture Sprayer

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG), a leading manufacturer of fluid handling
equipment, is proud to introduce the new TexSprayTM T-MaxTM
6912 airless and air-assisted texture sprayer. This innovative, modular
sprayer provides the versatility and performance to spray almost any
interior and exterior texture application, including those with
materials containing aggregates.
With airless and air-assisted capabilities in one powerful sprayer, the
T-Max 6912 sprayer is designed to help contractors increase their
productivity. For airless spraying, contractors can finish higher-volume
applications faster with the ability to spray up to three gallons per
minute with a wider spray pattern. The higher pressure and flow rate
make it easier to spray thicker coatings, like drywall joint compounds
and other specialized compounds for smoothing poured-in-place concrete
ceilings and columns.
With a separate air compressor, contractors can easily switch to
air-assisted mode for spraying heavier coatings, even those containing
aggregates up to two millimeters. Perfect for exterior spraying of
synthetic stuccos, textured acrylics and elastomeric coatings, the T-Max
6912 sprayer can also spray basecoat and adhesives for common EIFS
systems. Contractors can also maximize productivity on decorative
interior texture jobs involving simulated acoustic, orange peel and
knockdown finishes on large jobs such as hotels, apartments and
commercial buildings.
The T-Max 6912 sprayer allows contractors to save time and increase
their efficiencies on every job. The modular, two-piece design allows
contractors to quickly separate the hopper and pump sections for easy
transport while providing jobsite storage flexibility. The innovative
soft-start operation on the new STX™ Gun is more forgiving than other
texture guns to eliminate reworking time due to material bursts.
“The TexSpray T-Max 6912 sprayer is a true problem solver for
contractors spraying smooth or aggregate texture finishes. It’s simple
to operate when working with difficult to mix or heavy aggregate
materials. Plus, the smaller size and modular frame is easier to move.
With higher capability in all texture modes, contractors can save time
by relying on only one sprayer to handle different texture
applications,” said Bob Gundersen, Global Product Marketing Manager for
Texture Equipment at Graco.
To learn more about the T-Max 6912 sprayer, visit www.graco.com/TMAX6912.
ABOUT GRACO
Graco Inc. supplies technology and expertise for
the management of fluids and coatings in both industrial and commercial
applications. It designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment
to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder
materials. A recognized leader in its specialties, Minneapolis-based
Graco serves customers around the world in the manufacturing,
processing, construction and maintenance industries. For additional
information about Graco Inc., please visit us at www.graco.com
or on Twitter @GracoInc.
