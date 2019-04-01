Graco : Launches New High-Performance Electric Texture Sprayer

Higher productivity and efficiencies on nearly every texture application

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG), a leading manufacturer of fluid handling equipment, is proud to introduce the new TexSprayTM T-MaxTM 6912 airless and air-assisted texture sprayer. This innovative, modular sprayer provides the versatility and performance to spray almost any interior and exterior texture application, including those with materials containing aggregates.

With airless and air-assisted capabilities in one powerful sprayer, the T-Max 6912 sprayer is designed to help contractors increase their productivity. For airless spraying, contractors can finish higher-volume applications faster with the ability to spray up to three gallons per minute with a wider spray pattern. The higher pressure and flow rate make it easier to spray thicker coatings, like drywall joint compounds and other specialized compounds for smoothing poured-in-place concrete ceilings and columns.

With a separate air compressor, contractors can easily switch to air-assisted mode for spraying heavier coatings, even those containing aggregates up to two millimeters. Perfect for exterior spraying of synthetic stuccos, textured acrylics and elastomeric coatings, the T-Max 6912 sprayer can also spray basecoat and adhesives for common EIFS systems. Contractors can also maximize productivity on decorative interior texture jobs involving simulated acoustic, orange peel and knockdown finishes on large jobs such as hotels, apartments and commercial buildings.

The T-Max 6912 sprayer allows contractors to save time and increase their efficiencies on every job. The modular, two-piece design allows contractors to quickly separate the hopper and pump sections for easy transport while providing jobsite storage flexibility. The innovative soft-start operation on the new STX™ Gun is more forgiving than other texture guns to eliminate reworking time due to material bursts.

“The TexSpray T-Max 6912 sprayer is a true problem solver for contractors spraying smooth or aggregate texture finishes. It’s simple to operate when working with difficult to mix or heavy aggregate materials. Plus, the smaller size and modular frame is easier to move. With higher capability in all texture modes, contractors can save time by relying on only one sprayer to handle different texture applications,” said Bob Gundersen, Global Product Marketing Manager for Texture Equipment at Graco.

To learn more about the T-Max 6912 sprayer, visit www.graco.com/TMAX6912.

ABOUT GRACO

Graco Inc. supplies technology and expertise for the management of fluids and coatings in both industrial and commercial applications. It designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. A recognized leader in its specialties, Minneapolis-based Graco serves customers around the world in the manufacturing, processing, construction and maintenance industries. For additional information about Graco Inc., please visit us at www.graco.com or on Twitter @GracoInc.

