Graco : Launches the Customer-Inspired New Contractor PC Gun

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG), a leading manufacturer of fluid handling
equipment, is proud to introduce the new Contractor PC™ Airless Spray
Gun. The Contractor PC gun is Graco’s longest lasting, most durable
contractor-grade paint sprayer gun ever built with the lightest weight
of its class and new features that provide a new level of comfort and
control to improve productivity while reducing fatigue.
The new Contractor PC gun leverages the success of the popular
Contractor Airless Spray Gun and Graco’s significant spraying
innovations over the last six decades. With its on-the-fly E-Z Fit™
adjustable trigger, the industry’s lightest trigger pull and hold force,
and ergonomically-designed handle, the new Contractor PC is engineered
to deliver all-day comfort, control and performance so painters can
deliver the best finish on spraying jobs.
“We talked to professional painting contractors and they asked for new
gun features to keep up with their demanding jobs. I’m confident the new
Contractor PC gun will exceed their expectations,” said Sara McKeon,
Global Product Marketing Manager at Graco. “The Contractor PC gun is not
just the lightest weight and easiest trigger-pull gun in the industry,
but it’s also customizable to any trigger length preference – while
introducing a new three-finger trigger option. Painters will also reduce
downtime with the ability to quickly replace the needle and all wear
parts with our exclusive, one-part ProConnect™ Replacement Cartridge –
it’s like they’re getting a brand-new gun without having to leave the
job site!”
To learn more about the new Contractor PC Airless Spray Gun and other
equipment, visit www.graco.com/ContractorPC.
ABOUT GRACO
Graco Inc. supplies technology and expertise for
the management of fluids and coatings in both industrial and commercial
applications. It designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment
to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder
materials. A recognized leader in its specialties, Minneapolis-based
Graco serves customers around the world in the manufacturing,
processing, construction and maintenance industries. For additional
information about Graco Inc., please visit us at www.graco.com
or on Twitter @GracoInc.
