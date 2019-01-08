Graco : Launches the Customer-Inspired New Contractor PC Gun

Longest life, ProConnect™ replacement cartridge, no-tools instant repair & lightest trigger/weight

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG), a leading manufacturer of fluid handling equipment, is proud to introduce the new Contractor PC™ Airless Spray Gun. The Contractor PC gun is Graco’s longest lasting, most durable contractor-grade paint sprayer gun ever built with the lightest weight of its class and new features that provide a new level of comfort and control to improve productivity while reducing fatigue.

The new Contractor PC gun leverages the success of the popular Contractor Airless Spray Gun and Graco’s significant spraying innovations over the last six decades. With its on-the-fly E-Z Fit™ adjustable trigger, the industry’s lightest trigger pull and hold force, and ergonomically-designed handle, the new Contractor PC is engineered to deliver all-day comfort, control and performance so painters can deliver the best finish on spraying jobs.

“We talked to professional painting contractors and they asked for new gun features to keep up with their demanding jobs. I’m confident the new Contractor PC gun will exceed their expectations,” said Sara McKeon, Global Product Marketing Manager at Graco. “The Contractor PC gun is not just the lightest weight and easiest trigger-pull gun in the industry, but it’s also customizable to any trigger length preference – while introducing a new three-finger trigger option. Painters will also reduce downtime with the ability to quickly replace the needle and all wear parts with our exclusive, one-part ProConnect™ Replacement Cartridge – it’s like they’re getting a brand-new gun without having to leave the job site!”

To learn more about the new Contractor PC Airless Spray Gun and other equipment, visit www.graco.com/ContractorPC.

ABOUT GRACO

Graco Inc. supplies technology and expertise for the management of fluids and coatings in both industrial and commercial applications. It designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. A recognized leader in its specialties, Minneapolis-based Graco serves customers around the world in the manufacturing, processing, construction and maintenance industries. For additional information about Graco Inc., please visit us at www.graco.com or on Twitter @GracoInc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108005993/en/