GrafTech International : Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) plans to host its First Quarter
2019 Conference Call and Webcast on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.
(EDT). The call will be hosted by senior management to discuss financial
results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019 and current business
initiatives.
These financial results will be released on Wednesday, May 1, 2019
before market open and will be available on our investor relations
website at http://ir.graftech.com/.
To participate in the conference call please dial +1 (866) 521-4909
toll-free in the U.S. and Canada or for overseas calls please dial +1
(647) 427-2311, conference ID: 3885697 at approximately 9:50 a.m. (EDT).
Live audio of the conference call will be available via webcast on our
website or can be accessed at:
http://event.on24.com/r.htm?e=1976458&s=1&k=B5235ADDE7C63E3456CBB732AF84AF3E
A replay of the Conference Call will be available until August 1, 2019
by dialing +1 (800) 585-8367 toll-free in the U.S. and Canada or +1
(416) 621-4642 for overseas calls, conference ID: 3885697. A replay of
the webcast will be available on our website until August 1, 2019.
About GrafTech
GrafTech International Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of high quality
graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc
furnace (or EAF) steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The
Company has a competitive portfolio of low-cost graphite electrode
manufacturing facilities, including three of the highest capacity
facilities in the world. GrafTech is also the only large scale graphite
electrode producer that is substantially vertically integrated into
petroleum needle coke, the primary raw material for graphite electrode
manufacturing, which is currently in limited supply. This unique
position provides competitive advantages in product quality and cost.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190402006117/en/