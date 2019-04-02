Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  GrafTech International Ltd    EAF

GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD

(EAF)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

GrafTech International : Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/02/2019 | 06:22pm EDT

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) plans to host its First Quarter 2019 Conference Call and Webcast on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. (EDT). The call will be hosted by senior management to discuss financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019 and current business initiatives.

These financial results will be released on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 before market open and will be available on our investor relations website at http://ir.graftech.com/.

To participate in the conference call please dial +1 (866) 521-4909 toll-free in the U.S. and Canada or for overseas calls please dial +1 (647) 427-2311, conference ID: 3885697 at approximately 9:50 a.m. (EDT).

Live audio of the conference call will be available via webcast on our website or can be accessed at:

http://event.on24.com/r.htm?e=1976458&s=1&k=B5235ADDE7C63E3456CBB732AF84AF3E

A replay of the Conference Call will be available until August 1, 2019 by dialing +1 (800) 585-8367 toll-free in the U.S. and Canada or +1 (416) 621-4642 for overseas calls, conference ID: 3885697. A replay of the webcast will be available on our website until August 1, 2019.

About GrafTech

GrafTech International Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of high quality graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace (or EAF) steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The Company has a competitive portfolio of low-cost graphite electrode manufacturing facilities, including three of the highest capacity facilities in the world. GrafTech is also the only large scale graphite electrode producer that is substantially vertically integrated into petroleum needle coke, the primary raw material for graphite electrode manufacturing, which is currently in limited supply. This unique position provides competitive advantages in product quality and cost.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD
06:22pGRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL : Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call a..
BU
03/23GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL : Announces Appointment of New Board Member
AQ
03/21GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financia..
AQ
03/21GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL : Announces Appointment of New Board Member
BU
03/20GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL : State prosecutors said mulling criminal probe of Netany..
AQ
03/14GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL : AG investigating possible Netanyahu-Thyssenkrupp link &..
AQ
03/06GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL : Announces Withdrawal of Proposed Secondary Offering
BU
03/04GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL : Announces the Launch of a Secondary Offering
BU
02/22GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condi..
AQ
02/19GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL : CEO to Present at the BMO Capital Markets Global Metals..
BU
More news
Chart GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD
Duration : Period :
GrafTech International Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Managers
NameTitle
David J. Rintoul President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Denis Andre Turcotte Executive Chairman
Quinn J. Coburn CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Treasurer
Jeffrey C. Dutton Director
Ron A. Bloom Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD16.17%3 716
TIANQI LITHIUM CORP--.--%5 983
INDUSTRIAS PENOLES SAB DE CV1.10%4 965
JINDUICHENG MOLYBDENUM CO LTD21.45%3 327
ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED17.46%3 225
GEM CO LTD--.--%3 117
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About