GrafTech International Ltd.    EAF

GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD.

(EAF)
04/14 04:10:00 pm
8.15 USD   -1.57%
GrafTech International : Announces First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

04/14/2020 | 04:32pm EDT

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) plans to host its First Quarter 2020 Conference Call and Webcast on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (EDT). The call will be hosted by senior management to discuss financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 and current business initiatives.

These financial results will be released on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 before market open and will be available on our investor relations website at http://ir.graftech.com.

To participate in the conference call, please dial +1 (866) 521-4909 toll-free in the U.S. and Canada or for overseas calls please dial +1 (647) 427-2311, conference ID: 5548947 at approximately 9:50 a.m. (EDT).

Live audio of the conference call will be available via webcast on our website or at https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=9A351A20-561F-4872-B325-628F8F6330CD.

A replay of the Conference Call will be available until August 6, 2020 by dialing +1 (800) 585-8367 toll-free in the U.S. and Canada or +1 (416) 621-4642 for overseas calls, conference ID: 5548947. A replay of the webcast will be available on our investor relations website until August 6, 2020.

About GrafTech

GrafTech International Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of high quality graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace (“EAF”) steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The Company has a competitive portfolio of low cost graphite electrode manufacturing facilities, including three of the highest capacity facilities in the world. We are the only large scale graphite electrode producer that is substantially vertically integrated into petroleum needle coke, a key raw material for graphite electrode manufacturing. This unique position provides competitive advantages in product quality and cost.


© Business Wire 2020
