Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  GrafTech International Ltd.    EAF

GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD.

(EAF)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GrafTech International : Announces Fourth Quarter 2019 Cash Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/06/2019 | 04:32pm EST

The Board of Directors of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.085 per share to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 29, 2019, to be paid on December 31, 2019.

About GrafTech

GrafTech International Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of high quality graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace (or EAF) steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The company has a competitive portfolio of low-cost graphite electrode manufacturing facilities, including three of the highest capacity facilities in the world. GrafTech is also the only large scale graphite electrode producer that is substantially vertically integrated into petroleum needle coke, the primary raw material for graphite electrode manufacturing, which is currently in limited supply. This unique position provides competitive advantages in product quality and cost.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD
04:32pGRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL : Announces Fourth Quarter 2019 Cash Dividend
BU
10/07GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call a..
BU
07/31GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condi..
AQ
07/31GRAFTECH : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/31GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fina..
AQ
07/31GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
BU
07/31GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL : Announces $100 Million Share Repurchase Authorization
BU
07/30GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Cash Dividend
BU
07/08GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call ..
BU
06/11GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL : to Exhibit at METEC 2019 International Metallurgical Tr..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 842 M
EBIT 2019 1 021 M
Net income 2019 735 M
Debt 2019 1 485 M
Yield 2019 2,60%
P/E ratio 2019 5,16x
P/E ratio 2020 4,93x
EV / Sales2019 2,87x
EV / Sales2020 2,49x
Capitalization 3 806 M
Chart GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD.
Duration : Period :
GrafTech International Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 17,20  $
Last Close Price 13,10  $
Spread / Highest target 67,9%
Spread / Average Target 31,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,40%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David J. Rintoul President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Denis Andre Turcotte Executive Chairman
Jeremy Halford Senior Vice President-Operations & Development
Quinn J. Coburn Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
Jeffrey C. Dutton Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD.14.51%3 806
TIANQI LITHIUM CORP--.--%4 567
IMERYS-9.77%3 323
JINDUICHENG MOLYBDENUM CO LTD20.10%3 273
GEM CO LTD--.--%2 623
AURUBIS10.02%2 366
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group