GrafTech International : Announces Withdrawal of Proposed Secondary Offering

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) (the “Company”) today announced the decision of its majority stockholder, an affiliate of Brookfield Business Partners LP, a publicly listed business services and industrials company of Brookfield Asset Management Inc., not to proceed with the previously announced secondary offering of the Company’s common stock due to market conditions.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

GrafTech International Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of high quality graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace (or EAF) steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release regarding the Company that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” that involve risks and uncertainties. Certain of the risks and uncertainties to which the Company is subject are described in the “Risk factors” and “Special note regarding forward looking statements” sections of the Company’s registration statement on Form S-1, the “Risk Factors” and “Forward Looking Statements” sections of its annual report on Form 10-K and the Company’s other applicable filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release to reflect subsequently occurring events or circumstances.

