GrafTech International : Announces Withdrawal of Proposed Secondary Offering

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) (the “Company”) today announced
the decision of its majority stockholder, an affiliate of Brookfield
Business Partners LP, a publicly listed business services and
industrials company of Brookfield Asset Management Inc., not to proceed
with the previously announced secondary offering of the Company’s common
stock due to market conditions.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the
solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these
securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer,
solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or
qualification under the securities laws of any such state or
jurisdiction.
GrafTech International Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of high
quality graphite electrode products essential to the production of
electric arc furnace (or EAF) steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous
metals.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release regarding the Company that are not
historical facts are “forward-looking statements” that involve risks and
uncertainties. Certain of the risks and uncertainties to which the
Company is subject are described in the “Risk factors” and “Special note
regarding forward looking statements” sections of the Company’s
registration statement on Form S-1, the “Risk Factors” and “Forward
Looking Statements” sections of its annual report on Form 10-K and the
Company’s other applicable filings with the Securities and Exchange
Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update the
information contained in this press release to reflect subsequently
occurring events or circumstances.
