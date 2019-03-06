Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  GrafTech International Ltd    EAF

GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD

(EAF)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

GrafTech International : Announces Withdrawal of Proposed Secondary Offering

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/06/2019 | 08:05pm EST

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) (the “Company”) today announced the decision of its majority stockholder, an affiliate of Brookfield Business Partners LP, a publicly listed business services and industrials company of Brookfield Asset Management Inc., not to proceed with the previously announced secondary offering of the Company’s common stock due to market conditions.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

GrafTech International Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of high quality graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace (or EAF) steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release regarding the Company that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” that involve risks and uncertainties. Certain of the risks and uncertainties to which the Company is subject are described in the “Risk factors” and “Special note regarding forward looking statements” sections of the Company’s registration statement on Form S-1, the “Risk Factors” and “Forward Looking Statements” sections of its annual report on Form 10-K and the Company’s other applicable filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release to reflect subsequently occurring events or circumstances.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD
08:05pGRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL : Announces Withdrawal of Proposed Secondary Offering
BU
03/04GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL : Announces the Launch of a Secondary Offering
BU
02/22GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condi..
AQ
02/19GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL : CEO to Present at the BMO Capital Markets Global Metals..
BU
02/08GRAFTECH : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/08GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL : Reports Unaudited Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2018 Res..
BU
01/08GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL : Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference C..
BU
2018GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL : Declares Special Cash Dividend of $0.70 per Share
BU
2018GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL : CEO to Present at the Citi 2018 Basic Materials Confere..
BU
2018GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condi..
AQ
More news
Chart GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD
Duration : Period :
GrafTech International Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Managers
NameTitle
David J. Rintoul President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Denis Andre Turcotte Executive Chairman
Quinn J. Coburn CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Treasurer
Jeffrey C. Dutton Director
Ron A. Bloom Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD8.04%3 591
TIANQI LITHIUM CORP--.--%6 390
INDUSTRIAS PENOLES SAB DE CV-0.03%4 967
ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED33.99%3 607
JINDUICHENG MOLYBDENUM CO LTD18.92%3 385
GEM CO LTD--.--%3 186
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.