Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  GrafTech International Ltd    EAF

GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD (EAF)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

GrafTech International : Announces the Closing of Its Secondary Offering and Concurrent Share Buyback

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2018 | 01:29am CEST

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) (the “Company”) today announced the closing of its secondary offering of 23,000,000 shares of its common stock. The shares were sold by the majority stockholder, an affiliate of Brookfield Business Partners LP, a publicly listed business services and industrials company of Brookfield Asset Management Inc., at a price to the public of $20.00 per share.

In connection with the offering, the selling stockholder granted the underwriters a 30 day option to purchase up to an additional 3,450,000 shares of common stock.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC acted as joint lead book running managers and as representatives of the underwriters for the offering; Citigroup Global Markets Inc., RBC Capital Markets, LLC, HSBC Securities (USA) Inc. and BMO Capital Markets Corp. acted as joint book running managers for the offering. CIBC Capital Markets, National Bank Financial Inc., Scotia Capital (USA) Inc. and TD Securities (USA) LLC acted as co-managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective as of August 8, 2018 by the Securities and Exchange Commission. The offering was made only by means of the written prospectus forming part of the registration statement. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or via telephone: 1-866-803-9204; or Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, One Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10010, or by telephone at (800) 221-1037, or by email at newyork.prospectus@credit-suisse.com.

In addition, pursuant to a share repurchase agreement with the selling stockholder, the Company repurchased 11,688,311 shares from Brookfield. The price per share paid by the Company is equal to the price paid by the underwriters in the offering net of underwriting commissions and discounts. The Company funded the share repurchase from cash on hand. The share repurchase was consummated concurrently with the offering.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

GrafTech International Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of high quality graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace (or EAF) steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release regarding the Company that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” that involve risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release to reflect subsequently occurring events or circumstances.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD
01:29aGRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL : Announces the Closing of Its Secondary Offering and Con..
BU
08/10GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other E..
AQ
08/09GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL : Announces the Pricing of Secondary Offering and Concurr..
BU
08/06GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL : Announces the Launch of a Secondary Offering and Concur..
BU
08/03GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condi..
AQ
08/03GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fina..
AQ
08/03GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD : GrafTech International Ltd. to Host Earnings Call
AC
08/03GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results
BU
07/10GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL : Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call and Webcas..
BU
07/05Free Research Reports on 3M Co. and Three More Machinery Stocks
AC
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/09PREMARKET LOSERS AS OF 9 : 05 am (8/9/2018) 
08/09GrafTech announces pricing of secondary offering and share buyback 
08/08GrafTech secondary offering and buyback 
08/04GrafTech International (EAF) CEO Dave Rintoul on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings C.. 
08/03GrafTech International 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Chart GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD
Duration : Period :
GrafTech International Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
David J. Rintoul President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Denis Andre Turcotte Executive Chairman
Quinn J. Coburn CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Treasurer
Jeffrey C. Dutton Director
Ron A. Bloom Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD0.00%5 893
TIANQI LITHIUM CORP--.--%6 725
INDUSTRIAS PENOLES SAB DE CV-24.70%6 583
GANFENG LITHIUM CO LTD--.--%5 182
AURUBIS-16.83%3 374
ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED10.11%3 370
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.