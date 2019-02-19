GrafTech International : CEO to Present at the BMO Capital Markets Global Metals & Mining Conference

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) today announced its participation at the 28th Global Metals & Mining Conference hosted by BMO Capital Markets. The presentation will be webcast on Tuesday, February 26 and is scheduled to begin at 4:00 p.m. (Eastern Standard Time). David Rintoul, President and Chief Executive Officer, will discuss the Company’s operations and strategy.

A live audio of the presentation will be available via webcast on our website, at www.graftech.com or https://cc.talkpoint.com/bmoc001/022519a_as/?entity=6_X60K3Y3. The Company plans to post the presentation materials on its website after market close on Friday, February 22. The archived webcast will also be available on the website through May 25, 2019.

About GrafTech

GrafTech International Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of high quality graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace (or EAF) steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The Company has a competitive portfolio of low-cost graphite electrode manufacturing facilities, including three of the highest capacity facilities in the world. GrafTech is also the only large-scale graphite electrode producer that is substantially vertically integrated into petroleum needle coke, the primary raw material for graphite electrode manufacturing, which is currently in limited supply. This unique position provides competitive advantages in product quality and cost.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190219006036/en/