GrafTech International : CEO to Present at the BMO Capital Markets Global Metals & Mining Conference

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) today announced its participation
at the 28th Global Metals & Mining Conference hosted by BMO
Capital Markets. The presentation will be webcast on Tuesday, February
26 and is scheduled to begin at 4:00 p.m. (Eastern Standard Time). David
Rintoul, President and Chief Executive Officer, will discuss the
Company’s operations and strategy.
A live audio of the presentation will be available via webcast on our
website, at www.graftech.com
or https://cc.talkpoint.com/bmoc001/022519a_as/?entity=6_X60K3Y3.
The Company plans to post the presentation materials on its website
after market close on Friday, February 22. The archived webcast will
also be available on the website through May 25, 2019.
About GrafTech
GrafTech International Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of high quality
graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc
furnace (or EAF) steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The
Company has a competitive portfolio of low-cost graphite electrode
manufacturing facilities, including three of the highest capacity
facilities in the world. GrafTech is also the only large-scale graphite
electrode producer that is substantially vertically integrated into
petroleum needle coke, the primary raw material for graphite electrode
manufacturing, which is currently in limited supply. This unique
position provides competitive advantages in product quality and cost.
