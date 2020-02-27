GrafTech International : Form4

If the form is filed by more than one reporting person,

The RSUs vest in five equal annual installments beginning on February 25, 2021.

Each restricted stock unit (RSU) represents a contingent right to receive one share of EAF common stock.

The stock options vest in five equal annual installments beginning on February 25, 2021.

