GrafTech International : Form4
02/27/2020 | 07:31pm EST
Employee Stock
(1)
Common
Option (right to
$9.01
2/25/2020
A
36000
2/25/2030
36000.0
$0
36000
D
Stock
buy)
Restricted Stock
(2)
2/25/2020
A
36000
(3)
(3)
Common
36000.0
$0
36000
D
Units
Stock
Explanation of Responses:
The stock options vest in five equal annual installments beginning on February 25, 2021.
Each restricted stock unit (RSU) represents a contingent right to receive one share of EAF common stock.
The RSUs vest in five equal annual installments beginning on February 25, 2021.
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer
Other
Halford Jeremy S.
C/O GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD.
SVP, Operations & Development
982 KEYNOTE CIRCLE BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, OH 44131
Signatures
/s/ James R. Warren, by power of attorney
2/27/2020
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
