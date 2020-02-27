Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  GrafTech International Ltd.    EAF

GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD.

(EAF)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 02/27 04:03:52 pm
7.8 USD   -5.40%
07:31pGRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL : Form4
PU
04:01pGRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL : Form3
PU
02/25GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL : Webcast (opens in new window) Supporting Materials (opens in new window)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GrafTech International : Form4

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/27/2020 | 07:31pm EST

FORM 4

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable)

Halford Jeremy S.

GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD [

_____ Director

_____ 10% Owner

EAF ]

__X__ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

SVP, Operations & Development

C/O GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL

2/25/2020

LTD., 982 KEYNOTE CIRCLE

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, OH 44131

_X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Trans. Date

2A. Deemed

3. Trans. Code

4. Securities Acquired (A)

5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned

6.

7. Nature

(Instr. 3)

Execution

(Instr. 8)

or Disposed of (D)

Following Reported Transaction(s)

Ownership

of Indirect

Date, if any

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Form:

Beneficial

Direct (D)

Ownership

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

(A) or

(I) (Instr.

Code

V

Amount

(D)

Price

4)

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate

2.

3. Trans.

3A. Deemed

4. Trans.

5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and Amount of

8. Price of

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Security

Conversion

Date

Execution

Code

Derivative Securities

Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

Derivative

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

(Instr. 3)

or Exercise

Date, if any

(Instr. 8)

Acquired (A) or

Derivative Security

Security

Securities

Form of

Beneficial

Price of

Disposed of (D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

(Instr. 5)

Beneficially

Derivative

Ownership

Derivative

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Owned

Security:

(Instr. 4)

Security

Following

Direct (D)

Amount or

Date

Expiration

Reported

or Indirect

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Title

Number of

Transaction(s)

(I) (Instr.

Shares

(Instr. 4)

4)

Employee Stock

(1)

Common

Option (right to

$9.01

2/25/2020

A

36000

2/25/2030

36000.0

$0

36000

D

Stock

buy)

Restricted Stock

(2)

2/25/2020

A

36000

(3)

(3)

Common

36000.0

$0

36000

D

Units

Stock

Explanation of Responses:

  1. The stock options vest in five equal annual installments beginning on February 25, 2021.
  2. Each restricted stock unit (RSU) represents a contingent right to receive one share of EAF common stock.
  3. The RSUs vest in five equal annual installments beginning on February 25, 2021.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director 10% Owner Officer

Other

Halford Jeremy S.

C/O GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD.SVP, Operations & Development

982 KEYNOTE CIRCLE BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, OH 44131

Signatures

/s/ James R. Warren, by power of attorney

2/27/2020

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).

Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

Graftech International Ltd. published this content on 27 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2020 00:30:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD
07:31pGRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL : Form4
PU
04:01pGRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL : Form3
PU
02/25GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL : Webcast (opens in new window) Supporting Materials (ope..
PU
02/21GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL : Form10-K
PU
02/21GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condi..
AQ
02/18GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL : CEO to Present at BMO Capital Markets Global Metals & M..
BU
02/17GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL : Welcomes Senior Vice President, Commercial
BU
02/06GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL : Form8-K
PU
02/06GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fina..
AQ
02/06GRAFTECH : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 530 M
EBIT 2020 829 M
Net income 2020 598 M
Debt 2020 1 277 M
Yield 2020 4,36%
P/E ratio 2020 3,60x
P/E ratio 2021 3,04x
EV / Sales2020 2,30x
EV / Sales2021 1,63x
Capitalization 2 240 M
Chart GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD.
Duration : Period :
GrafTech International Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 13,20  $
Last Close Price 7,80  $
Spread / Highest target 118%
Spread / Average Target 69,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 28,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David J. Rintoul President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Denis Andre Turcotte Executive Chairman
Jeremy Halford Senior Vice President-Operations & Development
Quinn J. Coburn Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
Jeffrey C. Dutton Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD.-28.31%2 240
TIANQI LITHIUM CORPORATION-3.05%7 548
GEM CO., LTD.-1.93%3 309
IMERYS-0.16%3 243
JINDUICHENG MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD.-14.11%3 175
AURUBIS-14.20%2 295
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group