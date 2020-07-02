GrafTech International : Form4

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, OH 44131
Deferred Share Units
Deferred Share Units
(2)
6/30/2020 6/30/2020
(1) Additional deferred share units (DSUs) accrued pursuant to dividend equivalent rights with respect to outstanding awards of DSUs based upon the closing price of EAF, as of the dividend payment date.
(2) Each DSU represents a contingent right to receive one share of EAF common stock.
(3) DSUs are fully vested. Vested deferred share units will be settled in whole shares of common stock which will be delivered to the reporting person as soon as practicable after the reporting person terminates service as a director of the company but in any event no later than the end of the calendar year in which such termination date occurs.
23.6325
2192.9825
Dumas Michel J.
C/O GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD. 982 KEYNOTE CIRCLE
BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, OH 44131
Common
Stock
Common
Stock
7/2/2020
23.6325
2192.9825
$0 $0
18882.3422 21075.3246
