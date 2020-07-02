GrafTech International : Form4

Log in
07/02/2020 | 05:39pm EDT

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

(Street)

BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, OH 44131

(City)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

(State)

(Zip)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

_X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person ___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

2. Trans. Date 2A. Deemed

4. Securities Acquired (A) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned or Disposed of (D)

OMB APPROVAL OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

(1)(2)

Deferred Share Units

Deferred Share Units

(2)

6/30/2020 6/30/2020

Explanation of Responses:

  • (1) Additional deferred share units (DSUs) accrued pursuant to dividend equivalent rights with respect to outstanding awards of DSUs based upon the closing price of EAF, as of the dividend payment date.

  • (2) Each DSU represents a contingent right to receive one share of EAF common stock.

  • (3) DSUs are fully vested. Vested deferred share units will be settled in whole shares of common stock which will be delivered to the reporting person as soon as practicable after the reporting person terminates service as a director of the company but in any event no later than the end of the calendar year in which such termination date occurs.

Reporting Owners

3A. Deemed 4. Trans. Execution

6. Date Exercisable and 7. Title and Amount of Expiration Date

(1)(3)

A

23.6325

(1)(3)

A

2192.9825

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

Officer

Other

Dumas Michel J.

C/O GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD. 982 KEYNOTE CIRCLE

BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, OH 44131

X

Signatures

/s/ James R. Warren, by power of attorney

**Signature of Reporting Person

Common

Stock

(3)

(3)

Common

Stock

7/2/2020

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

8. Price of 9. Number of Derivative

23.6325

2192.9825

$0 $0

18882.3422 21075.3246

D

D

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

Graftech International Ltd. published this content on 02 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2020 21:38:02 UTC
