GrafTech International : Form4

Deferred Share Units

Deferred Share Units

(2)

6/30/2020 6/30/2020

Explanation of Responses:

(1) Additional deferred share units (DSUs) accrued pursuant to dividend equivalent rights with respect to outstanding awards of DSUs based upon the closing price of EAF, as of the dividend payment date.

(2) Each DSU represents a contingent right to receive one share of EAF common stock.

(3) DSUs are fully vested. Vested deferred share units will be settled in whole shares of common stock which will be delivered to the reporting person as soon as practicable after the reporting person terminates service as a director of the company but in any event no later than the end of the calendar year in which such termination date occurs.

23.6325

2192.9825

Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships Director 10% Owner Officer Other Dumas Michel J. C/O GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD. 982 KEYNOTE CIRCLE BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, OH 44131 X

2192.9825

18882.3422 21075.3246

