GrafTech International : to Exhibit at METEC 2019 International Metallurgical Trade Fair

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) today announced its participation
in the METEC 2019 10th International Metallurgical Trade Fair with
Congresses, June 25 – 29, at Messe Düsseldorf in Düsseldorf, Germany.
GrafTech will showcase its highly engineered graphite electrode
services, solutions and products in hall 5, booth G19.
About GrafTech
GrafTech International Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of high quality
graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc
furnace (or EAF) steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The
Company has a competitive portfolio of low-cost graphite electrode
manufacturing facilities, including three of the highest capacity
facilities in the world. GrafTech is also the only large scale graphite
electrode producer that is substantially vertically integrated into
petroleum needle coke, the primary raw material for graphite electrode
manufacturing, which is currently in limited supply. This unique
position provides competitive advantages in product quality and cost.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190611005001/en/