GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD

(EAF)
GrafTech International : to Exhibit at METEC 2019 International Metallurgical Trade Fair

0
06/11/2019 | 04:16pm EDT

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) today announced its participation in the METEC 2019 10th International Metallurgical Trade Fair with Congresses, June 25 – 29, at Messe Düsseldorf in Düsseldorf, Germany. GrafTech will showcase its highly engineered graphite electrode services, solutions and products in hall 5, booth G19.

About GrafTech

GrafTech International Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of high quality graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace (or EAF) steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The Company has a competitive portfolio of low-cost graphite electrode manufacturing facilities, including three of the highest capacity facilities in the world. GrafTech is also the only large scale graphite electrode producer that is substantially vertically integrated into petroleum needle coke, the primary raw material for graphite electrode manufacturing, which is currently in limited supply. This unique position provides competitive advantages in product quality and cost.


© Business Wire 2019
Technical analysis trends GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 17,0 $
Spread / Average Target 62%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David J. Rintoul President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Denis Andre Turcotte Executive Chairman
Quinn J. Coburn CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Treasurer
Jeffrey C. Dutton Director
Ron A. Bloom Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD-8.74%2 934
INDUSTRIAS PENOLES SAB DE CV1.63%4 563
TIANQI LITHIUM CORP--.--%4 480
JINDUICHENG MOLYBDENUM CO LTD10.64%3 097
ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED9.55%2 768
GEM CO LTD--.--%2 675
