Graham Corporation : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Graham
Corporation (NYSE: GHM), a global business that designs,
manufactures and sells critical equipment for the oil refining,
petrochemical, power and defense industries, announced that its Board of
Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per common share.
The dividend will be payable on June 26, 2019 to stockholders of record
at the close of business on June 12, 2019.
ABOUT GRAHAM CORPORATION
Graham is a global business that designs, manufactures and sells
critical equipment for the energy, defense and chemical/petrochemical
industries. Energy markets include oil refining, cogeneration, nuclear
and alternative power. For the defense industry, the Company’s equipment
is used in nuclear propulsion power systems for the U.S. Navy. Graham’s
global brand is built upon world-renowned engineering expertise in
vacuum and heat transfer technology, responsive and flexible service and
unsurpassed quality. Graham designs and manufactures custom-engineered
ejectors, vacuum pumping systems, surface condensers and vacuum systems.
Graham is also a leading nuclear code accredited fabrication and
specialty machining company. Graham supplies components used inside
reactor vessels and outside containment vessels of nuclear power
facilities. Graham’s equipment can also be found in other diverse
applications such as metal refining, pulp and paper processing, water
heating, refrigeration, desalination, food processing, pharmaceutical,
heating, ventilating and air conditioning. Graham’s reach spans the
globe and its equipment is installed in facilities from North and South
America to Europe, Asia, Africa and the Middle East.
Graham routinely posts news and other important information on its
website, www.graham-mfg.com,
where additional comprehensive information on Graham Corporation and its
subsidiaries can be found.
