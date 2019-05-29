Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Graham Corporation    GHM

GRAHAM CORPORATION

(GHM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Graham Corporation : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/29/2019 | 04:16pm EDT

Graham Corporation (NYSE: GHM), a global business that designs, manufactures and sells critical equipment for the oil refining, petrochemical, power and defense industries, announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per common share.

The dividend will be payable on June 26, 2019 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 12, 2019.

ABOUT GRAHAM CORPORATION

Graham is a global business that designs, manufactures and sells critical equipment for the energy, defense and chemical/petrochemical industries. Energy markets include oil refining, cogeneration, nuclear and alternative power. For the defense industry, the Company’s equipment is used in nuclear propulsion power systems for the U.S. Navy. Graham’s global brand is built upon world-renowned engineering expertise in vacuum and heat transfer technology, responsive and flexible service and unsurpassed quality. Graham designs and manufactures custom-engineered ejectors, vacuum pumping systems, surface condensers and vacuum systems. Graham is also a leading nuclear code accredited fabrication and specialty machining company. Graham supplies components used inside reactor vessels and outside containment vessels of nuclear power facilities. Graham’s equipment can also be found in other diverse applications such as metal refining, pulp and paper processing, water heating, refrigeration, desalination, food processing, pharmaceutical, heating, ventilating and air conditioning. Graham’s reach spans the globe and its equipment is installed in facilities from North and South America to Europe, Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

Graham routinely posts news and other important information on its website, www.graham-mfg.com, where additional comprehensive information on Graham Corporation and its subsidiaries can be found.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GRAHAM CORPORATION
04:16pGRAHAM CORPORATION : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
05/16GRAHAM CORPORATION : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2019 Financia..
BU
02/11GRAHAM CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/01GRAHAM : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
01/30GRAHAM CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Finan..
AQ
01/30GRAHAM : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/30GRAHAM CORPORATION : Reports Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter and Year-to-Date Results
BU
01/29GRAHAM CORPORATION : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
01/15GRAHAM CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statement..
AQ
01/15GRAHAM CORPORATION : Provides Third Quarter Revenue Estimate and Updates Fiscal ..
BU
More news
Chart GRAHAM CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Graham Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRAHAM CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
James R. Lines President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James J. Malvaso Chairman
Jeffrey F. Glajch CFO, Secretary, VP-Finance & Administration
Gerard T. Mazurkiewicz Independent Director
Alan Fortier Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRAHAM CORPORATION-10.60%201
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.21.19%37 026
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL29.71%34 540
MELROSE INDUSTRIES5.65%10 649
LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC.25.35%10 642
NIBE INDUSTRIER AB39.90%5 910
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About