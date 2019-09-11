Log in
Graham Corporation : to Present at Sidoti & Company Fall 2019 Conference

09/11/2019 | 06:31am EDT

Graham Corporation (NYSE: GHM), a global business that designs, manufactures and sells critical equipment for the oil refining, petrochemical and defense industries, today announced that James R. Lines, President and Chief Executive Officer, and

Jeffrey F. Glajch, Vice President-Finance & Administration and Chief Financial Officer, will present

and be available for investor meetings at the Sidoti Fall 2019 Conference on Wednesday,

September 25, 2019 in New York City.

Graham’s presentation will begin at 9:10 a.m. Eastern Time. A link to the live webcast, along with presentation materials, will be available at www.graham-mfg.com. An archive of the presentation will be accessible on the Company website, using the same link, following the conference, along with a transcript once available.

ABOUT GRAHAM CORPORATION

Graham is a global business that designs, manufactures and sells critical equipment for the energy, defense and chemical/petrochemical industries. Energy markets include oil refining, cogeneration, and alternative power. For the defense industry, the Company’s equipment is used in nuclear propulsion power systems for the U.S. Navy. Graham’s global brand is built upon world-renowned engineering expertise in vacuum and heat transfer technology, responsive and flexible service and unsurpassed quality. Graham designs and manufactures custom-engineered ejectors, vacuum pumping systems, surface condensers and vacuum systems. Graham’s equipment can also be found in other diverse applications such as metal refining, pulp and paper processing, water heating, refrigeration, desalination, food processing, pharmaceutical, heating, ventilating and air conditioning. Graham’s reach spans the globe and its equipment is installed in facilities from North and South America to Europe, Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

Graham routinely posts news and other important information on its website, www.graham-mfg.com, where additional comprehensive information on Graham Corporation and its subsidiaries can be found.


© Business Wire 2019
