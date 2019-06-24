Graham : Cambridge University Press, Cambridge Assessment English and Kaplan Test Prep Collaborate on New Livestreamed and Online IELTS® Preparation

Cambridge University Press and Cambridge Assessment English, who
together provide official preparation materials for Cambridge English
Qualifications and IELTS (International English Language Testing System)
have partnered with Kaplan Test Prep, a premier provider of educational
services, to deliver livestreamed and online preparation courses for
IELTS. Using official Cambridge IELTS content from Cambridge Assessment
English - the producer of the test - the courses provide comprehensive
preparation at a time and pace that suits the learner.
The livestreamed course begins in July, while the online IELTS
preparation course launches in August. Both are available for enrollment
now.
More than 3.5 million IELTS tests are taken each year, making it the
world's most popular high-stakes English language test for higher
education admissions and global migration. IELTS scores are trusted by
over 10,000 organizations globally, including over 3,400 academic
institutions in the United States. IELTS is designed to test the
language ability of people who want to study or work where English is
used as the language of communication, and is jointly owned by the
British Council, IDP: IELTS Australia and Cambridge Assessment English.
Pamela Baxter, CEO at Cambridge Exams Publishing, producer of official
Cambridge preparation materials, explained, “Learners will now be able
to get the best of our IELTS preparation materials delivered with the
flexibility to suit their busy lives. With these courses, learners can
be confident they are getting the most out of their preparation time.”
“We are excited to partner with Cambridge University Press and Cambridge
Assessment English to develop these new offerings for English language
learners worldwide,” said Steven Marietti, President, Licensure
division, Kaplan Test Prep. “The courses will combine Kaplan’s
unparalleled student-focused expertise in test preparation, learning
science, digital learning and instruction with their unique combination
of expertise in teaching, learning and assessment.”
This builds on more than 35 years of experience and expertise that
Kaplan International English has in delivering face-to-face IELTS test
preparation for many thousands of students from more than 150 countries.
For more information or to enroll, please visit https://www.kaptest.co.uk/ielts.
About Cambridge University Press
Cambridge University Press is part of the University of Cambridge. Our
mission is to unlock people's potential with the best learning and
research solutions. Our vision is a world of learning and research
inspired by Cambridge. Our peer-reviewed publishing lists comprise over
53,000 titles covering academic research, professional development,
nearly 400 research journals, school-level education, English language
teaching and Bible publishing. Playing a leading role in today's global
market place, we have over 50 offices around the globe, and distribute
our products to nearly every country in the world. We publish 50,000
authors based in over 100 different countries.
www.cambridge.org
About Cambridge Assessment English
Cambridge Assessment English is a department of the University of
Cambridge and the producer and co-owner of IELTS. The organization
develops and produces the Cambridge English exams and qualifications for
language teachers, which are taken by over 5 million people in 130
countries every year. Around the world, over 20,000 universities,
employers, government ministries and other organizations rely on their
exams and qualifications as proof of English language ability. They also
develop a leading range of support materials and courses for students
and teachers around the world. Cambridge Assessment English is a
not-for-profit organization which exists to help people to learn English
and prove their skills to the world. All their work is supported by a
dedicated team of researchers.
www.cambridgeenglish.org
About Kaplan Test Prep
Kaplan Test Prep is a premier provider of educational and career
services for individuals, schools and businesses worldwide. Established
in 1938, Kaplan is the world leader in the test prep industry. With a
comprehensive menu of online offerings, a complete array of print books
and digital products, and a global network of certified providers,
Kaplan offers preparation for more than 200 standardized tests,
including test prep for English language exams such as the IELTS®,
TOEFL®, TOEIC®, and OET®, as well as for entrance exams for secondary
school, college and graduate school, and professional licensing exams
for attorneys, physicians and nurses. For Kaplan Test Prep's global
offerings, go to www.kaptestglobal.com
Note to editors: Kaplan is a subsidiary of Graham Holdings Company
(NYSE: GHC)
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190624005179/en/