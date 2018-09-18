Graham : Kaplan Acquires Barron’s-Branded Test Prep, Study Aids and Foreign Language Assets from Barron’s Educational Series

Kaplan Test Prep, a premier provider of educational and career services, announced it has acquired the test prep, study aid and foreign language assets of Barron’s Educational Series, a leading book publisher. As part of the transaction, Kaplan will also acquire the Barron’s brand name. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1941, Barron’s is the leader in prep for the New York State Regents exams and one of the most recognized and trusted brands among test prep books. Over the years, the company expanded into a range of other publishing fields including children’s books, pet care manuals, cookbooks and many others. Its expansive catalogue includes over 2,000 titles in all categories. The acquisition will include about 650 titles covering all test prep and study aid assets, as well as foreign language, reference, business, and law titles. The best-selling children’s, parenting, cooking, art, hobby and craft, coloring and activity, and pet books will remain in print and now be published under a new name, B.E.S. Publishing, located in Hauppauge, NY.

The acquired Barron’s portfolio is expected to benefit from Kaplan’s digital and product development expertise, state-of-the-art content and learning management system, and distribution arrangements across the globe.

“Kaplan and Barron’s have always had a symbiotic relationship since our founder, Stanley Kaplan, worked for Manuel Barron decades ago to help a generation of students prep for the Regents exams. As we look to prep future generations, we are thrilled to bring Barron’s into our portfolio and look forward to helping the Barron’s brand flourish,” said John Polstein, CEO, Kaplan Test Prep.

Polstein asserted that Kaplan has no plans to integrate the brands, noting, “Kaplan and Barron’s have both been successful taking different approaches to instruction and learning, as they appeal to different types of learners. We plan to continue with that approach.”

“I couldn’t be more pleased to pass the torch on to a company that shares the same roots and values as Barron’s,” said Manuel Barron, founder and CEO of Barron’s Educational Series. “Kaplan has also been a strong innovator in delivering educational programs and products, and I’m thrilled that Kaplan will be powering the future of the Barron’s brand to new generations of students.”

About Kaplan Test Prep

Kaplan Test Prep (www.kaptest.com) is a premier provider of educational and career services for individuals, schools and businesses. Established in 1938, Kaplan is the world leader in the test prep industry. With a comprehensive menu of online offerings as well as a complete array of print books and digital products, Kaplan offers preparation for more than 100 standardized tests, including entrance exams for secondary school, college and graduate school. Among those tests are the SAT®, PSAT®, ACT®, GRE®, GMAT®, LSAT®, and MCAT®. Kaplan also provides private tutoring and graduate admissions consulting services.

About Barron’s Educational Series

Founded in 1941, Barron's Educational Series is renowned for its SAT, ACT, and AP test prep books, its Regents manuals, and its Profiles of American Colleges. Over the years, Barron's has expanded into many other publishing fields, introducing extensive lines of children's books, foreign language learning guides with downloadable audio, pet care manuals, gift books, cookbooks, coloring and adult activity books, business and financial advice guides, parenting advice books, and art instruction books with companion online videos, in addition to learning materials on MP3, Apps, and Bonus Online Content. On average, Barron's publishes approximately 200 new titles a year and maintains an extensive backlist of over 2,000 titles in all categories. Barron's books are recognized for their reliability and high quality standards by educational and institutional book buyers, as well as by retailers and consumers around the globe.

Note to editors: Kaplan is a subsidiary of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180918005449/en/