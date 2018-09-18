Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Graham Holdings Co    GHC

GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO (GHC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Graham : Kaplan Acquires Barron’s-Branded Test Prep, Study Aids and Foreign Language Assets from Barron’s Educational Series

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2018 | 12:19pm CEST

Kaplan Test Prep, a premier provider of educational and career services, announced it has acquired the test prep, study aid and foreign language assets of Barron’s Educational Series, a leading book publisher. As part of the transaction, Kaplan will also acquire the Barron’s brand name. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1941, Barron’s is the leader in prep for the New York State Regents exams and one of the most recognized and trusted brands among test prep books. Over the years, the company expanded into a range of other publishing fields including children’s books, pet care manuals, cookbooks and many others. Its expansive catalogue includes over 2,000 titles in all categories. The acquisition will include about 650 titles covering all test prep and study aid assets, as well as foreign language, reference, business, and law titles. The best-selling children’s, parenting, cooking, art, hobby and craft, coloring and activity, and pet books will remain in print and now be published under a new name, B.E.S. Publishing, located in Hauppauge, NY.

The acquired Barron’s portfolio is expected to benefit from Kaplan’s digital and product development expertise, state-of-the-art content and learning management system, and distribution arrangements across the globe.

“Kaplan and Barron’s have always had a symbiotic relationship since our founder, Stanley Kaplan, worked for Manuel Barron decades ago to help a generation of students prep for the Regents exams. As we look to prep future generations, we are thrilled to bring Barron’s into our portfolio and look forward to helping the Barron’s brand flourish,” said John Polstein, CEO, Kaplan Test Prep.

Polstein asserted that Kaplan has no plans to integrate the brands, noting, “Kaplan and Barron’s have both been successful taking different approaches to instruction and learning, as they appeal to different types of learners. We plan to continue with that approach.”

“I couldn’t be more pleased to pass the torch on to a company that shares the same roots and values as Barron’s,” said Manuel Barron, founder and CEO of Barron’s Educational Series. “Kaplan has also been a strong innovator in delivering educational programs and products, and I’m thrilled that Kaplan will be powering the future of the Barron’s brand to new generations of students.”

About Kaplan Test Prep

Kaplan Test Prep (www.kaptest.com) is a premier provider of educational and career services for individuals, schools and businesses. Established in 1938, Kaplan is the world leader in the test prep industry. With a comprehensive menu of online offerings as well as a complete array of print books and digital products, Kaplan offers preparation for more than 100 standardized tests, including entrance exams for secondary school, college and graduate school. Among those tests are the SAT®, PSAT®, ACT®, GRE®, GMAT®, LSAT®, and MCAT®. Kaplan also provides private tutoring and graduate admissions consulting services.

About Barron’s Educational Series

Founded in 1941, Barron's Educational Series is renowned for its SAT, ACT, and AP test prep books, its Regents manuals, and its Profiles of American Colleges. Over the years, Barron's has expanded into many other publishing fields, introducing extensive lines of children's books, foreign language learning guides with downloadable audio, pet care manuals, gift books, cookbooks, coloring and adult activity books, business and financial advice guides, parenting advice books, and art instruction books with companion online videos, in addition to learning materials on MP3, Apps, and Bonus Online Content. On average, Barron's publishes approximately 200 new titles a year and maintains an extensive backlist of over 2,000 titles in all categories. Barron's books are recognized for their reliability and high quality standards by educational and institutional book buyers, as well as by retailers and consumers around the globe.

Note to editors: Kaplan is a subsidiary of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC)


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO
12:19pGRAHAM : Kaplan Acquires Barron’s-Branded Test Prep, Study Aids and Foreig..
BU
09/13KAPLAN PROFESSIONAL : Launches Corporate Innovation Diagnostic
BU
09/13GRAHAM HOLDINGS COMPANY : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
BU
08/02KAPLAN TEST PREP SURVEY : A Majority of Pre-Law Students Want Law Schools to Req..
BU
08/01GRAHAM : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Results of Operations and Finan..
AQ
08/01GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
08/01GRAHAM HOLDINGS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/01GRAHAM HOLDINGS COMPANY : Reports Second Quarter Earnings
BU
07/18GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/12GRAHAM : Kaplan Closes Acquisition of College for Financial Planning
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/13Graham Holdings declares $1.33 dividend 
09/04Tracking Mason Hawkins' Southeastern Asset Management Portfolio - Q2 2018 Upd.. 
08/13INSIDER WEEKENDS : Director Of Mohawk Industries Continues Buying 
08/01Graham Holdings reports Q2 results 
07/26Longleaf Partners Shareholder Letter Q2 2018 
Chart GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO
Duration : Period :
Graham Holdings Co Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy J. O'Shaughnessy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Donald E. Graham Chairman
Wallace R. Cooney Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Christopher Cullom Davis Lead Independent Director
Thomas Sinnickson Gayner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO2.37%3 037
SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL12.97%7 667
WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL, INC.58.56%4 678
HOMESERVE PLC24.40%4 397
EASTERN PIONEER DRIVING SCHOOL CO LTD-54.97%1 102
NUTRISYSTEM INC.-31.65%1 059
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.