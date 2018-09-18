Graham : Kaplan Acquires Barron’s-Branded Test Prep, Study Aids and Foreign Language Assets from Barron’s Educational Series

Kaplan Test Prep, a premier provider of educational and career services,
announced it has acquired the test prep, study aid and foreign language
assets of Barron’s Educational Series, a leading book publisher. As part
of the transaction, Kaplan will also acquire the Barron’s brand name.
Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Founded in 1941, Barron’s is the leader in prep for the New York State
Regents exams and one of the most recognized and trusted brands among
test prep books. Over the years, the company expanded into a range of
other publishing fields including children’s books, pet care manuals,
cookbooks and many others. Its expansive catalogue includes over 2,000
titles in all categories. The acquisition will include about 650 titles
covering all test prep and study aid assets, as well as foreign
language, reference, business, and law titles. The best-selling
children’s, parenting, cooking, art, hobby and craft, coloring and
activity, and pet books will remain in print and now be published under
a new name, B.E.S. Publishing, located in Hauppauge, NY.
The acquired Barron’s portfolio is expected to benefit from Kaplan’s
digital and product development expertise, state-of-the-art content and
learning management system, and distribution arrangements across the
globe.
“Kaplan and Barron’s have always had a symbiotic relationship since our
founder, Stanley Kaplan, worked for Manuel Barron decades ago to help a
generation of students prep for the Regents exams. As we look to prep
future generations, we are thrilled to bring Barron’s into our portfolio
and look forward to helping the Barron’s brand flourish,” said John
Polstein, CEO, Kaplan Test Prep.
Polstein asserted that Kaplan has no plans to integrate the brands,
noting, “Kaplan and Barron’s have both been successful taking different
approaches to instruction and learning, as they appeal to different
types of learners. We plan to continue with that approach.”
“I couldn’t be more pleased to pass the torch on to a company that
shares the same roots and values as Barron’s,” said Manuel Barron,
founder and CEO of Barron’s Educational Series. “Kaplan has also been a
strong innovator in delivering educational programs and products, and
I’m thrilled that Kaplan will be powering the future of the Barron’s
brand to new generations of students.”
About Kaplan Test Prep
Kaplan Test Prep (www.kaptest.com)
is a premier provider of educational and career services for
individuals, schools and businesses. Established in 1938, Kaplan is the
world leader in the test prep industry. With a comprehensive menu of
online offerings as well as a complete array of print books and digital
products, Kaplan offers preparation for more than 100 standardized
tests, including entrance exams for secondary school, college and
graduate school. Among those tests are the SAT®,
PSAT®, ACT®, GRE®,
GMAT®, LSAT®, and MCAT®.
Kaplan also provides private tutoring and graduate admissions consulting
services.
About Barron’s Educational Series
Founded in 1941, Barron's Educational Series is renowned for its SAT,
ACT, and AP test prep books, its Regents manuals, and its Profiles of
American Colleges. Over the years, Barron's has expanded into many other
publishing fields, introducing extensive lines of children's books,
foreign language learning guides with downloadable audio, pet care
manuals, gift books, cookbooks, coloring and adult activity books,
business and financial advice guides, parenting advice books, and art
instruction books with companion online videos, in addition to learning
materials on MP3, Apps, and Bonus Online Content. On average, Barron's
publishes approximately 200 new titles a year and maintains an extensive
backlist of over 2,000 titles in all categories. Barron's books are
recognized for their reliability and high quality standards by
educational and institutional book buyers, as well as by retailers and
consumers around the globe.
