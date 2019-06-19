Graham Media Group :'s KPRC and WDIV-Local 4 Win the Prestigious National Edward R. Murrow Award

Two Graham Media Group television stations are proud recipients of
national 2019 Edward R. Murrow Awards presented by the Radio Television
Digital News Association. The Edward R. Murrow Awards recognize
exemplary public service and outstanding journalism by radio, television
and online news organizations.
KPRC 2 News at 6 p.m. was awarded Best Newscast in Large Market
Television for “Tragedy in Santa Fe,” which featured team coverage
of the May 2018 school shootings in Santa Fe, Texas. The KPRC team
worked to provide complete and compassionate coverage to its community
in the immediate wake of such a horrific event.
“It’s difficult to celebrate an award when so many members of our
community were affected by this senseless tragedy. However, I am proud
of the way our team conducted themselves to bring this story to our
viewers," said KPRC News Director Dave Strickland.
KPRC’s producer Erica Young produced the national award-winning
newscast. The program was eligible for this high honor after being
selected for a Regional Murrow Award earlier in 2019. The KPRC2 team
also received two other Regional Murrow Awards this year. One was for Best
News Series in Large Market Television for a series titled “Inside
MS-13” and the other was for the highly coveted Overall Excellence in
Large Market Television.
In addition, the Society of Professional Journalists also honored KPRC
for the breaking news coverage from Santa Fe with a Sigma Delta Chi
Award for excellence in journalism.
WDIV-Local 4 received the Murrow Award for Excellence in Sound in
Large Market Television for “Criss-Cross Crash,” a beautifully
crafted story that exemplifies the art of audio. Video Journalists Alex
Atwell and Hans Ihlenfeldt enhance the viewer’s experience of this story
using multiple cameras, multiple microphones and sounds of the crowd’s
reaction to car and school bus racing in Flat Rock, Michigan.
“Our photographers are master storytellers who find special ways to
craft a story. I couldn’t be more delighted to see Alex and Hans
celebrated for their work,” said WDIV-Local 4’s News Director Kim Voet.
“They are both the rare breed of journalists who excel technically,
editorially and creatively in their reporting.”
WDIV-Local 4 is the only large market TV station in Michigan to win an
Edward R. Murrow Award nationally or regionally. This is the third year
in a row WDIV-Local 4 has won the Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence
in Sound. WDIV also received a Regional Murrow award this year for Excellence
in Social Media highlighting WDIV’s multiplatform news approach led
by Social Media Manager Ken Haddad.
“We are deeply humbled and honored that the Edward R. Murrow judges
selected two of our stations for this prestigious recognition,” said
Emily Barr, President and CEO of Graham Media Group. “I’m so proud of
our teams at KPRC and WDIV-Local 4, who always put in extra effort to
tell the stories of their regions with dignity and creativity. This
award gives national recognition to the necessity and value of local
reporting.”
The Radio Television Digital News Association has honored outstanding
achievements in electronic journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards
since 1971. Winners will be honored at the annual RTDNA Edward R. Murrow
Awards Gala on Oct. 14 in New York City.
