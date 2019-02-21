Graham : “Beyond the Content” Shows How Mindfulness Can Help Students Succeed on Standardized Tests

When preparing for standardized tests, most students only study content and strategy. But teacher and mindfulness expert Logan Thompson claims that those are just the tips of the iceberg. In “Beyond the Content,” he teaches students how to use mindfulness to identify and cope with hindering thoughts and emotions — what he calls passengers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190221005256/en/

"Beyond the Content" teaches students how to use mindfulness to identify and cope with hindering thoughts and emotions. (Photo: Business Wire)

Thompson says that while mindfulness is already practiced in businesses, colleges, and professional sports to optimize performance, it's long overdue in test prep.

In his book, Thompson explains, “The other half of test prep is the world of fleeting thoughts and emotions, always flickering, always murmuring inside your head, usually going unnoticed and unremarked upon. They shape our perceptions and perspectives. And, they dictate our performance on tests. The other half of test prep is happening all the time, whether we like it or not. Your mental and emotional state, your surfacing memories, your underlying beliefs are always there. The good news is that, by acknowledging the other half of test prep, exploring it, and working with it, you can gain access to your full potential.”

After earning his MBA from Vanderbilt University, Logan pursued his passion for mindfulness by moving to a meditation center, where he lived and practiced for over two years. He then began teaching test prep for Manhattan Prep, a unit of Kaplan Test Prep (he has a 99th percentile score on the SAT®, GMAT® and GRE®), where he still teaches. He is also an adjunct professor of mindfulness at Endicott College and a master’s student at Harvard University, studying human development and psychology.

The book is priced at $14.99 and available for purchase on Amazon. An e-version will soon be available for $9.99.

Follow Logan Thompson on Instagram and stay up-to-date with all of 750 Publishing’s authors and books on Twitter.

Test names are the property of the respective trademark holders, none of whom endorse or are affiliated with 750 Publishing.

About 750 Publishing

750 Publishing (www.amazon.com/750publishing), a unit of Kaplan Test Prep (www.kaptest.com), publishes print and digital books on a range of topics designed to help you thrive in your career and personal life. All authors are Kaplan Test Prep employees who are experts in their respective fields.

Note to editors: Kaplan is a subsidiary of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190221005256/en/