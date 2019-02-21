Graham : “Beyond the Content” Shows How Mindfulness Can Help Students Succeed on Standardized Tests

When preparing for standardized tests, most students only study content
and strategy. But teacher and mindfulness expert Logan Thompson claims
that those are just the tips of the iceberg. In “Beyond the Content,” he
teaches students how to use mindfulness to identify and cope with
hindering thoughts and emotions — what he calls passengers.
Thompson says that while mindfulness is already practiced in businesses,
colleges, and professional sports to optimize performance, it's long
overdue in test prep.
In his book, Thompson explains, “The other half of test prep is the
world of fleeting thoughts and emotions, always flickering, always
murmuring inside your head, usually going unnoticed and unremarked upon.
They shape our perceptions and perspectives. And, they dictate our
performance on tests. The other half of test prep is happening all the
time, whether we like it or not. Your mental and emotional state, your
surfacing memories, your underlying beliefs are always there. The good
news is that, by acknowledging the other half of test prep, exploring
it, and working with it, you can gain access to your full potential.”
After earning his MBA from Vanderbilt University, Logan pursued his
passion for mindfulness by moving to a meditation center, where he lived
and practiced for over two years. He then began teaching test prep for
Manhattan Prep, a unit of Kaplan Test Prep (he has a 99th percentile
score on the SAT®, GMAT® and GRE®), where he still teaches. He is also
an adjunct professor of mindfulness at Endicott College and a master’s
student at Harvard University, studying human development and psychology.
The book is priced at $14.99 and available for purchase on Amazon.
An e-version will soon be available for $9.99.
