Kaplan Educational Foundation : Honors Michael Sorrell and John Polstein for Opening Doors to Higher Education

The Kaplan Educational Foundation (KEF), which provides leadership
development, financial support, and transfer admissions advisement and
advocacy to help community college students complete their associate’s
degrees and transfer to top U.S. colleges and universities, will present
its 2019 Leadership Awards to Michael J. Sorrell, Ed.D., President of
Paul Quinn College (Dallas, TX), and John Polstein, Chief Executive
Officer of Kaplan Test Prep.
Both individuals will accept the Leadership Award at the Foundation’s
Annual Benefit on June 5 in New York City. The Award recognizes their
commitment to inclusivity and diversity, as well as their investment in
higher education pathways for tomorrow’s leaders.
Dr. Sorrell is the longest-serving President in the history of Paul
Quinn College, a leading historically black college and university
(HBCU), and has been named one of the “World’s 50 Greatest Leaders” by Fortune
magazine. He has been named “President of the Year” for all of higher
education by Education Dive, is the only three-time recipient of
the HBCU Male President of the Year Award, and Time magazine
listed him as one of the “31 People Changing the South.” As a leader of
the movement to remake higher education, Dr. Sorrell’s focus on
innovation and access for underserved students reflect the Foundation’s
mission and commitment to the success of historically underrepresented
students of color from low-income backgrounds.
“I am deeply honored by this incredible recognition by the Kaplan
Educational Foundation. At Paul Quinn College, we encourage our students
to dream beyond what they think is possible and we are grateful to
generous organizations like KEF who provide the tools and resources for
students to achieve their dreams,” said Dr. Sorrell.
John ‘JP’ Polstein is one of the Foundation’s original donors who helped
formulate the Foundation’s mission to open doors to higher education. He
has played a primary role in expanding the scope and presence of Kaplan
Test Prep, part of global educational services company Kaplan, Inc., and
ensuring its ongoing commitment to supporting students’ diverse needs
and career paths.
“The impact and success of the Foundation’s work changing the lives and
trajectories of non-traditional students would not be possible without
‘JP’ and the support of his team,” said Nancy Lee Sánchez, Executive
Director of the Kaplan Educational Foundation. “It gives us great pride
to honor the work he and Dr. Sorrell have done opening doors to higher
education for students of all kinds.”
“Over a decade ago, when we were dreaming up what the Kaplan Educational
Foundation could achieve, we understood diversity and inclusion would
always be at the heart of our shared mission,” said Polstein. “I look
forward to accepting this award on behalf of all of the Kaplan Test Prep
volunteers who have helped KEF scholars change their lives and succeed
in their educational and career goals.”
KEF is an independent, non-profit charity that helps underserved
students succeed in earning a college degree from the university of
their choice. Its work is principally funded by employees of Kaplan,
Inc., the largest subsidiary of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC). The
2019 Annual Benefit, with the theme of “Opening Doors,” celebrates KEF’s
13th year of removing obstacles to higher education for minority,
low-income community college students and serves as the organization’s
chief fundraising event.
For over a decade, KEF’s Kaplan Leadership Program has been at the
vanguard of helping high-achieving community college students from
underrepresented communities successfully transfer to top colleges and
universities such as Brown, Stanford, Harvard, Syracuse, Emory, Mount
Holyoke, New York University, Morehouse, Amherst, Cornell, and others.
Through a combination of financial support and comprehensive counseling,
tutoring, and support services, Kaplan Scholars attain remarkable
outcomes: 92% transfer to a four-year college, and 100% of alumni are
employed in their field of study or are currently enrolled in graduate
school.
About the Kaplan Educational Foundation
The Kaplan Educational Foundation is a 501(c)(3) public charity launched
in 2006 with funding from Kaplan, Inc. executives. Its comprehensive
program provides financial aid, academic support, leadership skills
development, and cultural enrichment for low-income, high-potential,
underrepresented community college students seeking to transfer to
highly selective four-year schools.
