Metis : Announces Keynote Speakers for its July 30-31 Free, Live Online Demystifying Data Science™ 2019 Conference For Aspiring Data Scientists and Data-Focused Business Leaders

Leading data science training provider Metis has announced the keynote speakers for its third annual Demystifying Data Science event, a free live online conference for aspiring data scientists and business leaders who want to learn how data science knowledge can transform their companies. The conference will consist of 16 interactive data science talks from industry-leading speakers and 6 workshops from data scientists between Tuesday, July 30 and Wednesday, July 31, 10AM-5PM ET.

This year’s keynote speakers are:

Hilary Mason , General Manager for Machine Learning at Cloudera. An industry leader who is on the board of the Anita Borg Institute and the Data Scientist in Residence at Accel Partners, Hilary previously founded Fast Forward, an applied machine learning research and advisory company, which was acquired by Cloudera in 2017. Formerly, she co-founded HackNY, served on NYC Mayor Bloomberg’s Technology Advisory Council, and was the Chief Scientist at Bitly.

, General Manager for Machine Learning at Cloudera. An industry leader who is on the board of the Anita Borg Institute and the Data Scientist in Residence at Accel Partners, Hilary previously founded Fast Forward, an applied machine learning research and advisory company, which was acquired by Cloudera in 2017. Formerly, she co-founded HackNY, served on NYC Mayor Bloomberg’s Technology Advisory Council, and was the Chief Scientist at Bitly. Tarry Singh, Co-founder, CEO and AI Neuroscience Researcher at deepkapha.ai. Chosen by LinkedIn as one of its Top Voices for “Data Science and Analytics”, Tarry has over 20 years of experience helping CxOs of global companies to transform into a data-driven, AI organizations. He speaks regularly at global AI leadership summits and also teaches at universities worldwide including University of Texas-Dallas, Utrecht University of Applied Sciences, Netherlands, and University of Catalunya, Barcelona.

Speakers for both days also include an impressive lineup of data science industry leaders from multinational companies (IBM, Bayer, KPMG), universities (UCLA, University of Miami) and other organizations.

Participants who register for the event before June 27 can enter a sweepstakes to win a free spot in Metis’ “Live Online Beginner Python & Math for Data Science” course. Registrants will also receive post-conference access to presentations.

Last year’s event attracted over 18,000 registrants from more than 140 countries.

Demystifying Data Science is designed to be equal parts informative and interactive, with world-class data science talent holding interactive talks from 10 am - 2 pm and Metis experts leading in-depth workshops from 2:30-5:30 pm. All sessions will include real-time chat, with opportunities to ask questions, answer polls, and share socially using the hashtag #DemystifyDS.

Day 1 of the conference (July 30), hosted by senior data scientist at Digitas and Metis Bootcamp alum Bryan Bumgardner, is designed to help aspiring data scientists understand the training, tools, and career paths to the best job in the United States (according to Glassdoor). This day is geared towards data analysts, software developers, engineers, technical product managers, statisticians, physicists, STEM bachelor’s/graduate degree holders, and PhDs who are interested in learning more about data science.

Day 2 of the conference (July 31), hosted by senior data scientist at BenevolentAI and Metis Bootcamp alum Michelle Gill, is designed to provide business leaders, managers, and practitioners with best practices to successfully integrate data science into an organization and demystify its business impact. This day is geared towards L&D leadership and C-suite, VP and director level cross-functional leaders in roles dealing with data, including marketing, product, finance, analytics, and technology.

“For aspiring data scientists and data-curious business leaders, Demystifying Data Science is a must-attend event. From our experience talking with past attendees, the amount of knowledge and inspiration that attendees have drawn from has been invaluable,” said Jason Moss, founder and president of Metis. “We’re excited to welcome some of the most influential speakers in the data science field to share their expertise and vision.”

"I'm extremely excited to speak at Demystifying Data Science for the second consecutive year,” said Kate Strachnyi, Data Visualization Specialist at Advisory and Demystifying Data Science speaker. “My first experience with Metis was really great; I loved having the ability to communicate with the participants in the interactive chat section of the conference. I also met some of the other speakers at the conference and learned from their sessions, as well."

To register for the event, visit https://www.thisismetis.com/demystifying-data-science.

