Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Graham Holdings Company    GHC

GRAHAM HOLDINGS COMPANY

(GHC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Graham Holdings Company : to Webcast Annual Meeting of Shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/17/2020 | 01:02pm EDT

Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) announced today that in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company will hold its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders via webcast rather than an in-person meeting. The meeting will be held on May 7, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. (EDT).

Shareholders of record on March 18, 2020 can access the live webcast of the Annual Meeting on the day of the meeting by logging in at www.meetingcenter.io/230246550 using their control number and the password “GHC2020”. The 15-digit control number is located on the proxy card, voting instruction form or notice previously received. Shareholders may also vote by one of the means described in the proxy materials distributed on March 26, 2020.

Shareholders who hold shares through a brokerage firm, bank or other entity will provide their voting instructions to these firms and must register in advance to participate in the Annual Meeting no later than May 4, 2020. To register, shareholders must submit proof of proxy power (legal proxy) reflecting ownership of Graham Holdings Company stock along with their name and email address to Computershare. Proof of legal proxy may be submitted either by forwarding an email from their broker or by attaching an image of the legal proxy. Requests for registration should be directed to Computershare at legalproxy@computershare.com, labeled as “Legal Proxy” and must be received no later than 5:00 p.m. (EDT) on or before May 4, 2020. A registration confirmation email from Computershare will be sent to shareholders.

Participants in one of the Company’s 401(k) plans with Graham Holdings Company Class B Common Stock allocated to their account(s) (the Savings Plan for Graham Holdings Company, the Kaplan, Inc. Tax Deferred Savings Plan for Salaried Employees and the Kaplan, Inc. Tax Deferred Savings Plan for Hourly Employees) will continue to provide their voting directions to the plan trustee no later than 5:00 p.m. (EDT) on May 4, 2020.

Shareholders and plan participants may submit questions in advance of the Annual Meeting via the Company’s website at www.ghco.com or during the webcast at www.meetingcenter.io/230246550.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GRAHAM HOLDINGS COMPANY
01:02pGRAHAM HOLDINGS COMPANY : to Webcast Annual Meeting of Shareholders
BU
04/15GRAHAM HOLDINGS COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/13GRAHAM : Kaplan Professional to Offer Free Online Career Development Training Co..
BU
03/31KAPLAN : Financial Education to Present Free Webcast on the CARES Act - COVID-19..
BU
03/31GRAHAM : Kaplan Offers Companies Free Educational Programs for Their Employees D..
BU
03/27I-HUMAN PATIENTS® BY KAPLAN TO HOST : Determining if the Diagnosis is COVID-19 ..
BU
03/26KAPLAN SURVEY : Most Parents of High School Students Concerned Their Children Wi..
BU
03/24KAPLAN LEADERSHIP AND PROFESSIONAL D : Segment Directors to Speak on Data-Driven..
BU
03/23KAPLAN SURVEY : Amid COVID-19 Uncertainty, Most Parents of High School Students ..
BU
03/19KAPLAN PROFESSIONAL : to Help Universities Offer Free Training to Students Disru..
BU
More news
Chart GRAHAM HOLDINGS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Graham Holdings Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRAHAM HOLDINGS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy J. O'Shaughnessy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Donald E. Graham Chairman
Wallace R. Cooney Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Stacey Halota Vice President-Information Security & Privacy
Christopher Cullom Davis Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRAHAM HOLDINGS COMPANY-47.57%1 758
SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL-17.49%6 879
HOMESERVE PLC-15.98%4 419
FRONTDOOR, INC.-29.06%2 871
WW INTERNATIONAL, INC.-51.98%1 238
JAPAN BEST RESCUE SYSTEM CO.,LTD.4.26%204
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group