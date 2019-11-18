Log in
Kaplan Financial Education to present webcast on “New Auditor Report Standards: SASs 134 and 135”

11/18/2019 | 11:21am EST

Rebecca Lee, CPA and Group Practice Leader for Kaplan Financial Education, will lead a webcast on “New Auditor Report Standards: SASs 134 and 135” on November 21, 2019, from 11:00-1:00 PM CST.

The webcast, which will deliver 2.0 CPE, will evaluate the impact of the standards designed to refocus the auditor’s report on additional user information. Changes in the language and position of the auditor’s opinion and the basis of the opinion will now be presented in the front of the auditor’s report letter, along with other changes including the engagement letter and the representation letter. The AICPA Auditing Standards Board issued SAS 134 and SAS 135 effective for reporting periods on or after December 15, 2020.

The webcast is designed for CPAs in small-to-medium sized public accounting firms conducting non-public audits and will cover:

  • Identifying changes in the reporting model;
  • Identifying how the report letter will set users’ expectations;
  • Identifying Key Audit Matters (KAM) and when required to be communicated;
  • Reviewing examples for the form and content of the report.

Additional Major Subjects will include:

  • Modifications, replacements and additions to guidance;
  • Format and content of auditor report with examples;
  • New requirement to disclosure key audit matters (KAMs);
  • New requirements for going concern;
  • The effect of new standards on related party transactions, fraud and communication with those charged with governance.

For more information, go to Kaplan Financial Education.

About Kaplan Professional

Kaplan Professional®—a division of Kaplan, Inc. is a leading provider of training and education services operating in more than 30 countries and working with over 10,000 corporations and businesses globally. Kaplan Professional helps professionals obtain certifications, licensure, and designations that enable them to advance and succeed in their careers. Kaplan Professional partners with organizations to solve their talent management challenges through customized corporate learning and development solutions. Through live and online instruction, Kaplan Professional provides test preparation, licensing, continuing education, and professional development programs to businesses and individuals in the accounting, insurance, securities, real estate, financial, wealth management, engineering, and architecture industries. Kaplan, Inc. is part of the Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC).


© Business Wire 2019
