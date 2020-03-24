Kaplan Leadership and Professional Development : Segment Directors to Speak on Data-Driven Insights at HR Exchange Network Digital Event

Dana Palmblad and Roben Graziadei, Segment Directors in Leadership and Professional Development at Kaplan, will speak on “Data-Driven Insights: How to align learning to drive business results” at the HR Exchange Network digital event, “HR and Future of Work,” on March 25, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Learning and development (L&D) is increasingly accountable for achieving results that tie directly to meeting overall corporate objectives. This session will explore how technology and data can be utilized to identify business challenges in order to prioritize learning investments and how this information can be used to create consistency and alignment, improve business acumen and develop better decision-making skills.

Attendees will learn:

How to prioritize and direct learning and development interventions with a laser-like focus.

How to detect hidden talent—identifying people with high competence but low confidence.

How organizations are using diagnostics to develop their commercial decision-making.

Dana Palmblad is a Segment Director within Kaplan Professional’s Leadership and Professional Development team. Leveraging more than 30 years of professional expertise, he works closely with client companies to align Kaplan’s extensive expertise and resources with the client’s organizational objectives. Dana’s goal is to deliver integrated technical and behavioral learning experiences that have an immediate and measurable impact on behavior and productivity, resulting in positive business outcomes and a profitable return on investment.

Roben Graziadei is a Segment Director within the Leadership and Professional Development business at Kaplan Professional. For more than 20 years, she has developed strong leaders and work units at all levels through consulting and training, including outdoor adventure courses in leadership excellence, values-based time management, sales training and business development. Through these efforts, she has consistently enabled her clients to increase customer satisfaction and sales revenue results.

For more information, go to: HREN digital event.

About Kaplan Leadership and Professional Development

Kaplan believes that an organization’s training investment should align with its commercial strategy, so they partner with organizations to assess, design and implement innovative learning solutions that address the growing challenges facing the business.

By using diagnostic capabilities, Kaplan identifies learning priorities, unlocks hidden talent and measures training impact. These insights are key to developing meaningful, performance-driven and critical skill sets that businesses and their people need.

With global reach and regional expertise, Kaplan specializes in tailored learning journeys that scale, turning training investments into business success.

For more information, go to www.kaplansolutions.com.

