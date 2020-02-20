Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Graham Holdings Company    GHC

GRAHAM HOLDINGS COMPANY

(GHC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Kaplan Leadership and Professional Development : identifies five key workplace findings from three-year study of 4,500 employees

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/20/2020 | 02:16pm EST

After three years of conducting Situational Judgement Assessments with 4,500 employees at global firms, Kaplan Leadership and Professional Development has identified five key workplace findings.

In a Situational Judgement Assessment, employees are presented with scenarios that reflect their typical workplace duties and challenges. Their responses are then analyzed and areas of corporate risk are identified as well as areas for improvement.

“In simple terms, we presented employees with situations that ask them to make judgements—often using ambiguous and incomplete information, to best simulate the real-life conditions of decision making,” said Dr. Ian Stewart, Executive Director Learning and Design at Kaplan Leadership and Professional Development. “Across the thousands of data points, common themes and patterns emerged, revealing insights -- some relatively obvious, some less so, and some counterintuitive.”

The five key workplace themes that arose from the work with 4,500 employees:

  1. Smaller work teams perform better than larger teams. The smaller the group, the greater the collaboration and sharing of best practice.
  2. Individuals and teams with ‘skin in the game’ do better—incentives matter, though these need to be managed very carefully. Several times, we found misaligned rewards that created internal competition at the expense of better organizational outcomes.
  3. Teams whose work connects them to other parts of the business (outside their department) do better. Teams working in silos perform significantly worse on measures of commercial decision making.
  4. People closer to the commercial decision making ‘front line’ do better. This is partly ‘psychological,’ but the distance between the individual and the commercial reality is a key predictor of effective or ineffective practice.
  5. Teams that are cross-functional do better than specialist groups—counterintuitively, this holds even when the specialist group are finance professionals.

“The data provides insight and evidence to challenge some of the traditional organizational and structural thinking,” said Stewart. “Is it really more effective to have a dedicated team of individuals with the same specialty, or should we introduce greater diversity into the decision-making group? The data certainly appears to support this. We might also think more about the physical environment that teams work in—we know that isolated teams do far worse than connected teams. So, can we connect such a team to the wider business, and could we create professional networks that connect teams?”

About Kaplan Leadership and Professional Development

Kaplan believes that an organization’s training investment should align with its commercial strategy, so they partner with organizations to assess, design and implement innovative learning solutions that address the growing challenges facing the business.

By using diagnostic capabilities, Kaplan identifies learning priorities, unlocks hidden talent and measures training impact. These insights are key to developing meaningful, performance-driven and critical skill sets that businesses and their people need.

With global reach and regional expertise, Kaplan specializes in tailored learning journeys that scale, turning training investments into business success.

For more information, go to www.kaplansolutions.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GRAHAM HOLDINGS COMPANY
02:16pKAPLAN LEADERSHIP AND PROFESSIONAL D : identifies five key workplace findings fr..
BU
02/05GRAHAM : Dr. Ian Stewart, Executive Director Learning and Design at Kaplan Leade..
BU
02/05GRAHAM HOLDINGS COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
01/21KAPLAN REAL ESTATE EDUCATION : Announces Partnership with Dale Carnegie Training..
BU
2019KAPLAN FINANCIAL EDUCATION : to Present Webcast on Current Federal Tax Developme..
BU
2019KAPLAN FINANCIAL EDUCATION TO PRESEN : SASs 134 and 135”
BU
2019GRAHAM : Nick Duffy Joins Kaplan Professional as Head of Corporate Sales
BU
2019GRAHAM : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Results of Operations and Finan..
AQ
2019GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
2019GRAHAM HOLDINGS : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 2 859 M
Chart GRAHAM HOLDINGS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Graham Holdings Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRAHAM HOLDINGS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 537,92  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy J. O'Shaughnessy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Donald E. Graham Chairman
Wallace R. Cooney Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Christopher Cullom Davis Lead Independent Director
Thomas Sinnickson Gayner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRAHAM HOLDINGS COMPANY-15.98%2 859
SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL10.71%9 212
HOMESERVE PLC4.43%5 718
FRONTDOOR, INC.-3.90%3 858
WW INTERNATIONAL, INC.-1.47%2 535
K-BRO LINEN INC.6.21%364
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group