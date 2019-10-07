Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Graham Holdings Company    GHC

GRAHAM HOLDINGS COMPANY

(GHC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Kaplan Test Prep : to Hold PSAT Prep Live October 12-15, Giving Free Access to Best-In-Class Live, Interactive Instruction for All Aspiring College Applicants

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/07/2019 | 08:32am EDT

Students Can Prep and Participate at www.kaptest.com/psatprep

For many high school sophomores, the PSAT/NMSQT® is more than just good practice for the SAT® -- it’s the first big step on their path to college. A strong score can attract notice from colleges and open the door to scholarship opportunities. In Kaplan’s continuing efforts to help students achieve their best PSAT scores, the company is hosting its fourth annual PSAT Prep Live, October 12-15, with lessons that cover every section of the exam. Free for all students, Kaplan’s PSAT Prep Live will give the over 4 million students who take the PSAT annually access to live interactive instruction online, taught by master teachers who can answer their questions in real time. Kaplan’s PSAT Prep Live is the only free PSAT prep offered at scale that features live instruction.

“Start off the college admissions process the right way by achieving a high PSAT score, which could get you on colleges’ radar for recruitment and scholarship money,” said Sam Pritchard, director of college prep programs, Kaplan Test Prep. “With tens of millions of dollars in National Merit scholarships awarded to top-scoring PSAT takers, it’s essential to learn the most effective strategies. Kaplan wants to help students achieve their best possible scores, which is why we continue to make our most outstanding teachers available for free at this annual event. We’re excited to provide every student with engaging, motivating content delivered live from enthusiastic, expert teachers, which will give them the ability to ask and have their questions answered in real time -- within a community of other motivated PSAT preppers.”

Last year’s participants shared the following personal experiences about attending the event:

  • “Thank you guys for everything! I cannot begin to express how everyone at Kaplan has improved my study skills and my positive attitude towards the test!”
  • “You guys were so engaging and helpful, I feel so much more confident!”
  • “These teachers have such a great sense of humor, which makes this lesson so much fun!”

The weekend of October 12-13 will feature two Advanced lessons (one Math, one Verbal) geared towards students who are competing for National Merit® scholarships. On Monday, October 14 and Tuesday, October 15 students will log in for the 'Top 5 PSAT Tips You Need to Know,' which will provide strategies to help maximize students’ scoring potential. Kaplan will make recordings available for students who were unable to attend or for students needing a refresher.

For more information, go to www.kaptest.com/psatprep.

The SAT® is a trademark registered and/or owned by the College Board, which was not involved in the production of, and does not endorse this product. The PSAT/NMSQT® is a registered trademark of the College Board and the National Merit Scholarship Corporation, which were not involved in the production of, and do not endorse this product.

About Kaplan Test Prep

Kaplan Test Prep (www.kaptest.com) is a premier provider of educational and career services for individuals, schools and businesses. Established in 1938, Kaplan is the world leader in the test prep industry. With a comprehensive menu of online offerings as well as a complete array of print books and digital products, Kaplan offers preparation for more than 200 standardized tests, including entrance exams for secondary school, college and graduate school, as well as professional licensing exams for attorneys, physicians and nurses. Among those tests are the SAT®, PSAT®, ACT®, GRE®, GMAT®, LSAT®, MCAT®, NCLEX-RN® and bar exams. Kaplan also provides private tutoring and graduate admissions consulting services.

Note to editors: Kaplan is a subsidiary of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC)


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GRAHAM HOLDINGS COMPANY
08:32aKAPLAN TEST PREP : to Hold PSAT Prep Live October 12-15, Giving Free Access to B..
BU
10/01GRAHAM : Dana Palmblad of Kaplan Professional to lead session at 17th Financial ..
BU
09/25KAPLAN LEADERSHIP & PROFESSIONAL DEV : “IFRS 17—What, Why and How?&r..
BU
09/19GRAHAM : Metis to Hold “Data-Driven Approaches To Forecasting” Free ..
BU
09/16GRAHAM : Education Leaders at Kaplan and ACT Named as New Editors for Associatio..
BU
09/12GRAHAM HOLDINGS COMPANY : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
BU
08/19GRAHAM : New CFP® Certification Education Program to Elevate Wealth Management A..
BU
08/19GRAHAM : Kaplan Acquires the Healthcare Assets of Becker Professional Education
BU
08/08Facebook Offers News Outlets Millions of Dollars a Year to License Content --..
DJ
08/08GRAHAM : Anthony Plosz Named Graham Media Group CTO
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 3 536 M
Chart GRAHAM HOLDINGS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Graham Holdings Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRAHAM HOLDINGS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 665,33  $
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy J. O'Shaughnessy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Donald E. Graham Chairman
Wallace R. Cooney Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Christopher Cullom Davis Lead Independent Director
Thomas Sinnickson Gayner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRAHAM HOLDINGS COMPANY3.86%3 526
SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL15.75%8 719
HOMESERVE PLC29.41%4 881
FRONTDOOR, INC.86.02%4 111
WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL, INC.-5.24%2 545
AA-33.97%454
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group