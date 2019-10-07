Kaplan Test Prep : to Hold PSAT Prep Live October 12-15, Giving Free Access to Best-In-Class Live, Interactive Instruction for All Aspiring College Applicants

Students Can Prep and Participate at www.kaptest.com/psatprep

For many high school sophomores, the PSAT/NMSQT® is more than just good practice for the SAT® -- it’s the first big step on their path to college. A strong score can attract notice from colleges and open the door to scholarship opportunities. In Kaplan’s continuing efforts to help students achieve their best PSAT scores, the company is hosting its fourth annual PSAT Prep Live, October 12-15, with lessons that cover every section of the exam. Free for all students, Kaplan’s PSAT Prep Live will give the over 4 million students who take the PSAT annually access to live interactive instruction online, taught by master teachers who can answer their questions in real time. Kaplan’s PSAT Prep Live is the only free PSAT prep offered at scale that features live instruction.

“Start off the college admissions process the right way by achieving a high PSAT score, which could get you on colleges’ radar for recruitment and scholarship money,” said Sam Pritchard, director of college prep programs, Kaplan Test Prep. “With tens of millions of dollars in National Merit scholarships awarded to top-scoring PSAT takers, it’s essential to learn the most effective strategies. Kaplan wants to help students achieve their best possible scores, which is why we continue to make our most outstanding teachers available for free at this annual event. We’re excited to provide every student with engaging, motivating content delivered live from enthusiastic, expert teachers, which will give them the ability to ask and have their questions answered in real time -- within a community of other motivated PSAT preppers.”

Last year’s participants shared the following personal experiences about attending the event:

“Thank you guys for everything! I cannot begin to express how everyone at Kaplan has improved my study skills and my positive attitude towards the test!”

“You guys were so engaging and helpful, I feel so much more confident!”

“These teachers have such a great sense of humor, which makes this lesson so much fun!”

The weekend of October 12-13 will feature two Advanced lessons (one Math, one Verbal) geared towards students who are competing for National Merit® scholarships. On Monday, October 14 and Tuesday, October 15 students will log in for the 'Top 5 PSAT Tips You Need to Know,' which will provide strategies to help maximize students’ scoring potential. Kaplan will make recordings available for students who were unable to attend or for students needing a refresher.

For more information, go to www.kaptest.com/psatprep.

