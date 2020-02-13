Log in
GRAINCORP LIMITED

(GNC)
U.S. gives Huawei another 45 days to buy from American suppliers

02/13/2020
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The Huawei logo is seen on a communications device in London, Britain

The Trump administration said Thursday it was issuing a 45-day extension allowing U.S. companies to continue doing some business with China?s Huawei Technologies Co Ltd.

After adding Huawei to an economic blacklist in May citing national security concerns, the U.S. Commerce Department has allowed it to purchase some American-made goods in a series of extensions that it says are aimed at minimizing disruptions for customers, many of which operate networks in rural America.

The decision comes as the administration has been debating further tightening restrictions on sales of U.S. goods to Huawei. Huawei did not immediately comment. The existing licence was set to expire on Feb 16.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chris Reese and; Alistair Bell)

Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 4 514 M
EBIT 2020 108 M
Net income 2020 70,0 M
Debt 2020 903 M
Yield 2020 0,85%
P/E ratio 2020 28,5x
P/E ratio 2021 20,7x
EV / Sales2020 0,65x
EV / Sales2021 0,58x
Capitalization 2 028 M
Chart GRAINCORP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
GrainCorp Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRAINCORP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 8,60  AUD
Last Close Price 8,86  AUD
Spread / Highest target 6,09%
Spread / Average Target -2,92%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark L. Palmquist Chief Executive Officer
Graham John Bradley Chairman
Klaus Pamminger Chief Operating Officer
Alistair Garrard Bell Group Chief Financial Officer
Andrew Baker Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRAINCORP LIMITED17.81%1 378
MUYUAN FOODS CO LTD--.--%31 070
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO LTD--.--%24 670
CORTEVA INC0.00%23 161
CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC CO. LTD.--.--%7 834
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED--.--%7 685
