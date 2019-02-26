Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Graincorp Ltd    GNC   AU000000GNC9

GRAINCORP LTD

(GNC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Australia's Ruralco backs $337 million bid from Canada's Nutrien

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/26/2019 | 09:37pm EST

(Reuters) - Australian rural services firm Ruralco Holdings Ltd said on Wednesday it has received a A$469 million ($337 million)takeover offer from Canadian fertilizer maker Nutrien Ltd and will recommend the bid to its shareholders.

Nutrien, which owns the Landmark agricultural business in Australia, offered A$4.40 a share in cash for Ruralco, representing a premium of about 44 percent to the company's last close.

The deal is likely to face antitrust concerns as it merges two sector heavyweights, forming a company which would be among the largest rural services providers in the country.

Ruralco said in a statement its board unanimously recommended the transaction in the absence of a superior proposal.

Australia's competition regulator earlier in the day said it was aware of media speculation concerning the possible acquisition and is "currently monitoring" the situation.

The offer comes at a time of heightened global interest in Australia's agriculture sector, with Saputo Inc grabbing Murray Golburn for $1.0 billion, while GrainCorp Ltd received a A$2.38 billion bid from a privately held asset manager.

Ruralco declared an interim dividend of up to 10 cents per share, and an additional special dividend of 90 cents a share on or before implementation of the deal.

Ruralco has been grappling with a drop in crop protection product sales as a severe drought grips Australia's east cost, while a regulatory crackdown has hit its live export division.

Nutrien, formed by the merger of Agrium Inc and Potash Corp of Saskatchewan in January last year, said on Tuesday it was in talks with Ruralco but no agreement had been reached.

Nutrien could not be immediately reached for a comment.

(Reporting by Niyati Shetty in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GRAINCORP LTD -1.01% 9.8 End-of-day quote.7.96%
NUTRIEN LTD 0.07% 72.42 Delayed Quote.12.87%
RURALCO HOLDINGS LTD 0.33% 3.06 End-of-day quote.0.33%
SAPUTO INC. -0.12% 42.74 Delayed Quote.9.19%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GRAINCORP LTD
09:37pAustralia's Ruralco backs $337 million bid from Canada's Nutrien
RE
02/06Canada's Ivey purchasing index slides to four-month low in January
RE
01/04EASTERN AUSTRALIAN HARVEST INTAKE 5. : GrainCorp/Viterra
AQ
2018GRAINCORP : receives $2.4b offer from Long-Term Asset Partners
AQ
2018Australia's GrainCorp mulls A$2.38 billion takeover approach, shares surge
RE
2018GRAINCORP LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018RENU ENERGY : Execution of HOA with GrainCorp to develop solar PV facilities on ..
AQ
2018GRAINCORP : Late Flourish, But Outlook Pales For Graincorp
AQ
2018GRAINCORP LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018ADM pursues big ag merger with grain trader Bunge
RE
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 3 719 M
EBIT 2019 63,9 M
Net income 2019 18,2 M
Debt 2019 653 M
Yield 2019 0,69%
P/E ratio 2019 109,09
P/E ratio 2020 24,60
EV / Sales 2019 0,78x
EV / Sales 2020 0,68x
Capitalization 2 266 M
Chart GRAINCORP LTD
Duration : Period :
Graincorp Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRAINCORP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 8,96  AUD
Spread / Average Target -9,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark L. Palmquist Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Graham John Bradley Chairman
Alistair Garrard Bell Group Chief Financial Officer
Andrew Baker Chief Information Officer
Daniel James Mangelsdorf Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRAINCORP LTD7.96%1 622
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO LTD--.--%26 217
MUYUAN FOODS CO LTD--.--%14 791
LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS INC-5.53%10 328
CHAROEN POKPHAND INDONESIA TBK PT--.--%8 324
CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC CO. LTD.--.--%7 292
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.