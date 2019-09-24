Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Grainger PLC    GRI   GB00B04V1276

GRAINGER PLC

(GRI)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 09/24 07:30:26 am
245.9 GBp   -0.36%
07:07aGRAINGER : Additional Guarantor Notice
PU
07:07aGRAINGER : Guarantor Resignation Notice
PU
07:07aGRAINGER : Excluded Entity Resignation Notice
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Grainger : Additional Guarantor Notice

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2019 | 07:07am EDT

GRAINGER PLC

ADDITIONAL GUARANTOR NOTICE TO THE HOLDERS OF

£350,000,000 3.375 per cent. Guaranteed Secured Notes due 2028 (ISIN: XS1790055229; Common Code: 179005522) (the Notes)

Dated: 24 September 2019

1. This Additional Guarantor Notice is delivered to you in accordance with Condition 3.2 (Additional Guarantors) and Condition 14 (Notices) of the Terms and Conditions of the Notes (the Terms and Conditions) as set out in Schedule 4 of the trust deed dated 24 April 2018 (and as further amended or supplemented from time to time, the Trust Deed) and made between Grainger plc (the Issuer), the various subsidiaries of Grainger plc named therein as guarantors (the Guarantors) and HSBC Corporate Trustee Company (UK) Limited (the Trustee).

2. Terms defined in the Trust Deed shall have the same meaning in this Additional Guarantor Notice unless given a different meaning in this Additional Guarantor Notice.

3. Pursuant to Condition 3.2 (Additional Guarantor) and Condition 14 (Notices) of the Terms and Conditions, the Issuer hereby notifies the Noteholders of the accession of each of the following entities as an Additional Guarantor:

Name of Relevant Entity

Registered Number

GRAINGER SEVEN SISTERS LIMITED

06111428

GRAINGER NEWBURY LIMITED

03904336

4. As of the Issuer's audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended 30 September 2018, (1) the Issuer, (2) the Issuer's guarantor subsidiaries (including the Additional Guarantors) and (3) the Issuer's non-guarantor subsidiaries represented 163.0% (£202.0 million), 99.5% (£123.3 million) and (162.5)% (£(201.4) million), respectively, of consolidated EBITDA and 57.3% (£467.6 million), 177.3% (£1,446.0 million) and (134.6)% (£(1,098.0) million), respectively, of consolidated net assets.

5. Each Additional Guarantors results were included in the Issuer's audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended 30 September 2018.

6. A copy of this Additional Guarantor Notice is being sent to all holders of record of the Notes.

7. Questions regarding this Additional Guarantor Notice should be directed to the Company at:

Grainger plc
Citygate
St James' Boulevard
Newcastle upon Tyne
NE1 4JE

For the attention of: Mark Whitehead

This Additional Guarantor Notice is given by:

Grainger Plc

This announcement has been issued through the Companies Announcement Service of Euronext Dublin.

Disclaimer

Grainger plc published this content on 24 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2019 11:06:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GRAINGER PLC
07:07aGRAINGER : Additional Guarantor Notice
PU
07:07aGRAINGER : Guarantor Resignation Notice
PU
07:07aGRAINGER : Excluded Entity Resignation Notice
PU
07/19GRAINGER : Response to Mayor of London's comments
PU
07/19GRAINGER : GRIP Portfolio Debt Refinancing
PU
07/15GRAINGER : Acquisition Update
PU
05/30GRAINGER PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
05/16GRAINGER : Half Year Results
PU
05/13GRAINGER PLC : half-yearly earnings release
04/03GRAINGER : Notice of Interim Results
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 64,9 M
EBIT 2019 111 M
Net income 2019 105 M
Debt 2019 1 231 M
Yield 2019 2,12%
P/E ratio 2019 12,5x
P/E ratio 2020 10,5x
EV / Sales2019 42,2x
EV / Sales2020 33,1x
Capitalization 1 505 M
Chart GRAINGER PLC
Duration : Period :
Grainger PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRAINGER PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 274,63  GBp
Last Close Price 246,80  GBp
Spread / Highest target 19,5%
Spread / Average Target 11,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Helen Christine Gordon Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark Sydney Clare Non-Executive Chairman
John Kenny Chief Operating Officer
David Smith Group Accounting Director
Vanessa Kate Simms Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRAINGER PLC17.64%1 871
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.--.--%41 260
VONOVIA SE11.52%26 327
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU IND ZN HLDG COLTD--.--%21 253
VINGROUP JSC--.--%16 272
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-21.13%12 479
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group