GRAINGER PLC

GRAINGER PLC

(GRI)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/09 12:35:27 pm
277.8 GBp   -5.06%
03:34aGRAINGER : Notice of Interim Results
PU
02/24GRAINGER : Additional Listing
PU
02/13GRAINGER : Results of Placing
PU
Grainger : Notice of Interim Results

03/10/2020 | 03:34am EDT

10 March 2020

Grainger plc

('Grainger')

Notice of Interim Results

Grainger plc, the UK's largest listed residential landlord, will announce its half year financial results for the six months ended 31 March 2020 on Thursday, 14th May 2020 at 07h00 (UK time).

At 08h30 the half year results presentation will be available live on webcast as well as through dial-in facilities. Please see details below.

Presentation materials will be made available on http://corporate.graingerplc.co.uk/just before 08h00 on 14th May 2020.

Webcast URL link

https://webcasting.brrmedia.co.uk/broadcast/5df9ecd91727256b168b6cd6

Conference call details

Call: +44 (0)330 336 9105

Confirmation Code: 1072758

- ENDS-

For further information, please contact:

Grainger plc

Camarco

Kurt Mueller

Ginny Pulbrook / Geoffrey Pelham Lane / Tom Huddart

Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7940 9500

Telephone: +44 (0) 20 3757 4992 / 4985

Disclaimer

Grainger plc published this content on 10 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2020 07:33:05 UTC
