10 March 2020
Grainger plc
('Grainger')
Notice of Interim Results
Grainger plc, the UK's largest listed residential landlord, will announce its half year financial results for the six months ended 31 March 2020 on Thursday, 14th May 2020 at 07h00 (UK time).
At 08h30 the half year results presentation will be available live on webcast as well as through dial-in facilities. Please see details below.
Presentation materials will be made available on http://corporate.graingerplc.co.uk/just before 08h00 on 14th May 2020.
Webcast URL link
https://webcasting.brrmedia.co.uk/broadcast/5df9ecd91727256b168b6cd6
Conference call details
Call: +44 (0)330 336 9105
Confirmation Code: 1072758
For further information, please contact:
Grainger plc
Camarco
Kurt Mueller
Ginny Pulbrook / Geoffrey Pelham Lane / Tom Huddart
Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7940 9500
Telephone: +44 (0) 20 3757 4992 / 4985
Disclaimer
Grainger plc published this content on 10 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2020 07:33:05 UTC