10 March 2020

Grainger plc

('Grainger')

Notice of Interim Results

Grainger plc, the UK's largest listed residential landlord, will announce its half year financial results for the six months ended 31 March 2020 on Thursday, 14th May 2020 at 07h00 (UK time).

At 08h30 the half year results presentation will be available live on webcast as well as through dial-in facilities. Please see details below.

Presentation materials will be made available on http://corporate.graingerplc.co.uk/just before 08h00 on 14th May 2020.

Webcast URL link

https://webcasting.brrmedia.co.uk/broadcast/5df9ecd91727256b168b6cd6

Conference call details

Call: +44 (0)330 336 9105

Confirmation Code: 1072758

- ENDS-