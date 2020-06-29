Grainger : secures £350 million senior secured bond

LEI: 2138007CEIRKZMNI2979

This announcement is released by Grainger plc and contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and has been announced in accordance with Grainger plc's obligations under Article 17 of that Regulation. For the purposes of MAR and Article 2 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055, this announcement is made by Adam McGhin, Company Secretary, at Grainger plc.

Grainger plc

Grainger plc secures £350 million senior secured bond in line with its strategic growth plans

Continued strong trading performance

Grainger plc (the 'Group'), the UK's largest listed residential landlord, has issued a £350m sterling-denominated senior secured bond at a coupon of 3.0% for 10 years. The bond is rated BBB- by S&P.

The transaction follows the Company's successful equity raise in February 2020, and forms part of the Company's overall financing strategy to extend its debt maturity profile and align to our long-term private rented sector (PRS) investment strategy.

Following the recent equity raise, the net proceeds from the issue of the Bonds will be used to support Grainger's strategic growth plans, enabling the business to continue to grow its PRS pipeline, and the repayment of a £200m short-term bank facility.

The transaction will extend the Company's weighted average debt maturity profile to 6.8 years and will marginally increase the Company's average cost of debt to 3.1% on a pro forma basis.

Strong performance has continued

Grainger has continued to perform strongly since its interim results announcement on 14 May 2020. Rent collected on-time during May was 96% (March 2020: 95% and April 2020: 94%) with residential rent arrears stable at a low 1.6% by the end of the month. Like-for-like rental growth remains robust, and occupancy levels were maintained over 97%. Momentum in our sales pipeline has continued to build with pricing ahead of valuations.

Vanessa Simms, Chief Financial Officer, said:

'We are delighted by the response to this bond issuance, which forms part of our financing strategy. The success of today's transaction reflects the strength of Grainger's business model and balance sheet, which enables us to continue with our growth strategy of providing high quality rental homes. Today's transaction is an important milestone in extending our maturity profile and provides long-term interest rate certainty at an attractive coupon. This will enhance our funding capacity to expand our PRS pipeline further.'

Barclays Bank Plc, HSBC Bank Plc and NatWest Markets Plc acted as joint bookrunners. Rothschild & Co acted as financial adviser.

