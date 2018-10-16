Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW)

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of W.W. Grainger, Inc. ("W.W. Grainger" or the "Company") (NYSE: GWW). Such investors are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/gww.

The investigation concerns whether W.W. Grainger and certain of its officers and/or directors have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On October 16, 2018, W.W. Grainger reported the Company's financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2018. Among other results, W.W. Grainger reported earnings of $104.4 million, or $1.82 per share, down 36% from a year earlier, citing a $139 million impairment charge related to its Cromwell business in the U.K., reflecting a slower growth trajectory and structural issues. Following this news, W.W. Grainger's stock price fell $38.00 per share, or 11.95%, to close at $280.01 per share on October 16, 2018.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased shares of W.W. Grainger, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/gww. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

