Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW)

10/16/2018 | 11:40pm CEST

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of W.W. Grainger, Inc. ("W.W. Grainger" or the "Company") (NYSE: GWW). Such investors are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/gww.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

The investigation concerns whether W.W. Grainger and certain of its officers and/or directors have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On October 16, 2018, W.W. Grainger reported the Company's financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2018.  Among other results, W.W. Grainger reported earnings of $104.4 million, or $1.82 per share, down 36% from a year earlier, citing a $139 million impairment charge related to its Cromwell business in the U.K., reflecting a slower growth trajectory and structural issues.  Following this news, W.W. Grainger's stock price fell $38.00 per share, or 11.95%, to close at $280.01 per share on October 16, 2018.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased shares of W.W. Grainger, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/gww.  You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484. 

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique.  Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients.  In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration.   Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-bronstein-gewirtz--grossman-llc-announces-investigation-of-ww-grainger-inc-gww-300732331.html

SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC


© PRNewswire 2018
