GRAINGER (WW)

(GWW)
Grainger WW : Adds HealthCare Facility Compliance Solution to Online SafetyManager

07/14/2019 | 02:50am EDT
Jul 14, 2019
CRx software to help health care customers comply with The Joint Commission Life Safety, Environment of Care and Emergency Management standards

CHICAGO, July 14, 2019 - Grainger (NYSE: GWW), the leading broad line supplier of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products serving businesses and institutions, today announced an agreement with HealthCare Facility Compliance Corp. (HCFC) to offer Grainger health care customers a comprehensive Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) solution.

The new CRx software is tablet-based and designed for health care customers looking to improve facility efficiency, patient experience, emergency readiness and safety monitoring in compliance with The Joint Commission Life Safety, Environment of Care and Emergency Management standards. It is built to integrate with work order systems and offers:

  • The ability to plot assets on floor plans;
  • A comprehensive document repository;
  • Detailed inspection checklists; and
  • The capability to receive reports from third-party inspection vendors.

'Since launching our health care segment in 2011, we have invested significant time in learning the complex nature of health care environments,' said Kym Orange, Grainger Manager of Healthcare Segment Strategy and Marketing. 'Our new relationship with HealthCare Facility Compliance is the next step in providing additional value to help keep our health care customers operational, safe and compliant.'

CRx is available as part of the Grainger Online SafetyManager®, a suite of tools helping to make it easier for customers to manage, track and maintain critical workplace safety activity and information. The yearly subscription package for CRx includes updates, system configuration, integration with work order systems, installation and implementation tasks, user training, support and ongoing compliance monitoring services.

'CRx was designed specifically for health care systems that do not have the tools to see where they stand on compliance issues. Our software includes several patent-pending algorithms to help improve compliance, reduce costs and deliver emergency response readiness related to assets, policies and procedures, and interim life safety measures,' said Ilan Nachmany, CEO of HCFC. 'CRx can help these systems manage all assets and documents and sends notifications in advance on what needs to be inspected-helping ensure the interim life safety measures are activated and documented at the time of inspection. It also provides a compliance dashboard that creates visibility across facilities.'

For more information, visit www.grainger.com/ashe or stop by Grainger Booth #1123 at the 2019 ASHE Annual Conference and Technical Exhibition.

About Grainger
W.W. Grainger, Inc., with 2018 sales of $11.2 billion, is North America's leading broad line supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

Follow Grainger on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn. Subscribe to Grainger's Media Room to receive the latest news.

Media Contact:

Tony Macrito

847-535-1272

anthony.macrito@grainger.com

Disclaimer

W.W. Grainger Inc. published this content on 14 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2019 06:49:00 UTC
