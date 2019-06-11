Grainger WW : Former Grainger Investor Relations and Communications Executive Joins Strategic Advisory Firm Rose & Company

NEW YORK, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rose & Company announced today that Laura Dempsey Brown has joined the firm as a Senior Advisor.

Ms. Brown previously developed and led the investor relations and communications programs at W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE: GWW), a leading broad line supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products. Ms. Brown has broad experience and knowledge in Finance, Marketing, Strategy, Investor Relations, Governance and Communications and has served as a trusted advisor to C-suite executives throughout her career, providing counsel to tackle complex business issues, lead transitions, manage crises and mitigate risk.

"Laura is a recognized leader in our industry and brings world class strategic investor relations and communications expertise and experience to our firm," said Simon Rose, Chief Executive Officer of Rose & Company. "Her extensive experience developing and executing strategic initiatives spans multiple functions in the enterprise. I am highly confident Laura will be an asset to our firm as we continue to enhance the range of services and base of knowledge we are able to leverage on behalf of our clients."

Ms. Brown commented: "I am impressed by the quality of the Rose & Company team, which is comprised of pedigreed professionals with a cross section of backgrounds that are all highly relevant to the investor relations and communications functions. Their unique approach to creating value on behalf of their clients comes at the right time as corporates face increasing challenges building investor relationships and maintaining their brands in the capital markets. I look forward to working collaboratively with the team as the firm continues to build its differentiated platform."

Ms. Brown is a member of The Chicago Network, The International Women's Forum, The Economic Club of Chicago, and served on the Board of Make-A-Wish Illinois for six years. She also serves on the Dean's council of the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University. She is a 2012 Fellow of the Leadership Greater Chicago program and a 2008 Fellow of the CEO Perspective at Northwestern University.

About Rose & Company

Rose & Company is a strategic advisory firm dedicated to helping clients successfully navigate the global capital markets. We work with our clients to evaluate, define and execute strategies to enhance their presence in increasingly globalized and complex capital markets. For more information, please visit www.roseandco.com.

