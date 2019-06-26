Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Grainger (WW)    GWW

GRAINGER (WW)

(GWW)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Grainger WW : Names gyro Creative Agency of Record

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/26/2019 | 09:32am EDT
Jun 26, 2019

CHICAGO, June 26, 2019 - Grainger (NYSE: GWW), the leading broad line supplier of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products serving businesses and institutions, has selected gyro as its creative agency of record after a formal review process.

gyro, a global, full-service business-to-business agency, will support Grainger's U.S. marketing strategy aimed at elevating awareness of the Grainger brand and how it is communicated to new and existing customers.

'Grainger is continuously improving the best end-to-end customer experience in the industry, and, as our creative agency of record, gyro will help us translate our insights into campaigns that will bring the experience to life for our customers,' said Erin Overly, Grainger Director of Creative and Brand Communications. 'We look forward to gyro being an inspired and strategic partner that can work alongside our team and push the boundaries of our creative thinking.'

gyro was named Grainger's media agency of record in 2017 and is also responsible for planning, buying and implementing radio, streaming audio and TV campaigns.

'We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Grainger, as they continue to modernize and transform their business for the future,' said Chris Hill, President, gyro Chicago/Denver. 'In today's increasingly complex world of B2B selling, strategic cohesion across all departments is necessary for success. We look forward to working closely together to harness the power of creativity to build meaningful connections across all touchpoints.'

About Grainger
W.W. Grainger, Inc., with 2018 sales of $11.2 billion, is North America's leading broad line supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

Follow Grainger on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn. Subscribe to Grainger's Media Room to receive the latest news.

Media Contact:

Tony Macrito

847-535-1272

anthony.macrito@grainger.com

Categories:Press Releases

Disclaimer

W.W. Grainger Inc. published this content on 26 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2019 13:31:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GRAINGER (WW)
09:32aGRAINGER WW : Names gyro Creative Agency of Record
PU
06/11GRAINGER WW : Former Grainger Investor Relations and Communications Executive Jo..
PR
05/22GRAINGER WW : Presentation EPG
PU
05/16GRAINGER WW : To Present At Upcoming Investor Conference
PR
05/10GRAINGER (WW) : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/26GRAINGER W W INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K..
AQ
04/24GRAINGER WW : W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend, Authorizes New Buyback Program
DJ
04/24GRAINGER WW : Shareholders Elect 11 Directors And Other Meeting Highlights
PR
04/24GRAINGER WW : Increases Quarterly Dividend By 6 Percent And Authorizes Repurchas..
PR
04/22GRAINGER WW : Quarterly Report
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 11 710 M
EBIT 2019 1 463 M
Net income 2019 994 M
Debt 2019 1 552 M
Yield 2019 2,12%
P/E ratio 2019 15,03
P/E ratio 2020 13,66
EV / Sales 2019 1,40x
EV / Sales 2020 1,30x
Capitalization 14 834 M
Chart GRAINGER (WW)
Duration : Period :
Grainger (WW) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRAINGER (WW)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 297 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Donald G. Macpherson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Bernard Okray Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
James D. Slavik Independent Director
Brian P. Anderson Lead Independent Director
Neil S. Novich Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRAINGER (WW)-5.24%14 574
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES36.50%36 075
FANUC CORP22.71%33 764
ATLAS COPCO39.19%32 588
INGERSOLL-RAND36.87%29 115
FORTIVE CORPORATION19.17%25 387
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About