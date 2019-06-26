Grainger WW : Names gyro Creative Agency of Record

Jun 26, 2019

CHICAGO, June 26, 2019 - Grainger (NYSE: GWW), the leading broad line supplier of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products serving businesses and institutions, has selected gyro as its creative agency of record after a formal review process.

gyro, a global, full-service business-to-business agency, will support Grainger's U.S. marketing strategy aimed at elevating awareness of the Grainger brand and how it is communicated to new and existing customers.

'Grainger is continuously improving the best end-to-end customer experience in the industry, and, as our creative agency of record, gyro will help us translate our insights into campaigns that will bring the experience to life for our customers,' said Erin Overly, Grainger Director of Creative and Brand Communications. 'We look forward to gyro being an inspired and strategic partner that can work alongside our team and push the boundaries of our creative thinking.'

gyro was named Grainger's media agency of record in 2017 and is also responsible for planning, buying and implementing radio, streaming audio and TV campaigns.

'We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Grainger, as they continue to modernize and transform their business for the future,' said Chris Hill, President, gyro Chicago/Denver. 'In today's increasingly complex world of B2B selling, strategic cohesion across all departments is necessary for success. We look forward to working closely together to harness the power of creativity to build meaningful connections across all touchpoints.'

About Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc., with 2018 sales of $11.2 billion, is North America's leading broad line supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

Follow Grainger on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn. Subscribe to Grainger's Media Room to receive the latest news.

Media Contact:

Tony Macrito

847-535-1272

anthony.macrito@grainger.com