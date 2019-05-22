Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Grainger (WW)    GWW

GRAINGER (WW)

(GWW)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 05/22 04:00:00 pm
259.44 USD   -4.73%
04:43pGRAINGER WW : Presentation EPG
PU
05/16GRAINGER WW : To Present At Upcoming Investor Conference
PR
05/10GRAINGER (WW) : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Grainger WW : Presentation EPG

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/22/2019 | 04:43pm EDT

W.W. Grainger, Inc.

The Electrical Products Group

May 22, 2019

Safe Harbor Statement and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

All statements in this communication, other than those relating to historical facts, are "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by their use of terms such as "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "expect," "could," "forecast," "may," "intend," "plan," "predict," "project" "will" or "would" and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future strategic plans and future financial and operating results. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among others: higher product costs or other expenses; a major loss of customers; loss or disruption of source of supply; increased competitive pricing pressures; failure to develop or implement new technology initiatives; the implementation, timing and results of our strategic pricing initiatives; the outcome of pending and future litigation or governmental or regulatory proceedings, including with respect to wage and hour, anti-bribery and corruption, environmental, advertising, privacy and cyber security matters; investigations, inquiries, audits and changes in laws and regulations; disruption of information technology or data security systems; general industry, economic, market or political conditions; general global economic conditions; currency exchange rate fluctuations; market volatility; commodity price volatility; labor shortages; facilities disruptions or shutdowns; higher fuel costs or disruptions in transportation services; natural and other catastrophes; unanticipated and/or extreme weather conditions; loss of key members of management; our ability to operate, integrate and leverage acquired businesses; changes in effective tax rates and other factors which can be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent periodic reports filed on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, which are available on our Investor Relations website. Forward-looking statements are given only as of the date of this communication and we disclaim any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Some of our comments today may be forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially as a result of various risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in our SEC filings.

2

Strategic Pillars

Business Models

High-Touch Solutions Model

Compelling value-added MRO solutions delivered to customers through teams of experts and curated digital experiences

Endless Assortment Model

Easy purchasing through a streamlined and

transparent online relationship that

provides access to everything a business

customer needs

Businesses

  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Cromwell
  • Fabory
  • Zoro
  • MonotaRO

Pillars

  • Advantaged MRO Solutions
  • Differentiated Sales and Services
  • Unparalleled Customer Service
  • Expansive Product Assortment
  • Innovative Customer Acquisition Capabilities

3

Positioned for Growth

Reconfigured branch network

Verticalized sales force

Centralized call centers

U.S.

Restructured KeepStock

Added capacity to supply chain

Enhanced website

Improved cost structure

Canada

Completed restructuring

Other Businesses

Shed unprofitable businesses

4 4

The Market

Total U.S. B2B Supply Market - ~$1.2 Trillion

Site Size

Large

Medium

Small

~$40B

~$50B

~$40B

Graingerlargely focused on share gain within core MRO market with select opportunities to expand assortment

~$370B

~$700B

Zoroto aggressively expand assortment across most indirect categories

Grainger's ~$133B

Indirect categories or specialty

Direct spend products used

MRO market

products not carried by Grainger

for OEM / New Construction

5

U.S. High-Touch Solutions Value Proposition

Advantaged MRO

Solutions

Differentiated Sales

And Services

Unparalleled

Customer Service

  • Broad assortment ofhigh-quality products
  • Deep product expertise and customer knowledge
  • Best-in-classdigital experience
  • Help customers manage inventory and reduce costs
  • Solve most pressing customer problems
  • Offer technical support and other services
  • Order origination to best suit customer needs
  • High percentage of orders stocked, shipped complete and delivered quickly
  • No-hassleinvoicing and returns processes

6

Growth Initiatives

Foundational

Incremental

Advantaged

MRO Solutions

• Curation of product/customer information

Increasing marketing investments

• Website improvements (search)

Merchandising - improve assortment and

• Marketing improvements (digital and mass

navigation

media)

7

Growth Initiatives

Foundational

Incremental

Advantaged

MRO Solutions

• Curation of product/customer information

Increasing marketing investments

• Website improvements (search)

Merchandising - improve assortment and

• Marketing improvements (digital and mass

navigation

media)

Differentiated

Sales and

Services

  • CRM processes powered by customer and product information
  • Industry strategies
  • Seller effectiveness
  • KeepStock
  • Expanding services
  • Selective salesforce additions
  • Corporate accounts

8

Growth Initiatives

Foundational

Incremental

Advantaged

MRO Solutions

• Curation of product/customer information

Increasing marketing investments

• Website improvements (search)

Merchandising - improve assortment and

• Marketing improvements (digital and mass

navigation

media)

Differentiated

Sales and

Services

  • CRM processes powered by customer and product information
  • Industry strategies
  • Seller effectiveness
  • KeepStock
  • Expanding services
  • Selective salesforce additions
  • Corporate accounts

Unparalleled

Customer

Service

• Seamless customer experience

• Louisville distribution center operational

• Stocked assortment/availability

in 2020 stocking 800,000 SKUs

  • Fulfillment -same/next-day complete

9

Zoro

10

Disclaimer

W.W. Grainger Inc. published this content on 22 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2019 20:42:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GRAINGER (WW)
04:43pGRAINGER WW : Presentation EPG
PU
05/16GRAINGER WW : To Present At Upcoming Investor Conference
PR
05/10GRAINGER (WW) : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/26GRAINGER W W INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K..
AQ
04/24GRAINGER WW : W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend, Authorizes New Buyback Program
DJ
04/24GRAINGER WW : Shareholders Elect 11 Directors And Other Meeting Highlights
PR
04/24GRAINGER WW : Increases Quarterly Dividend By 6 Percent And Authorizes Repurchas..
PR
04/22GRAINGER WW : Quarterly Report
PU
04/22GRAINGER WW : Management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and re..
AQ
04/22GRAINGER WW : W.W. Grainger Reports Soft Demand As It Misses Sales Expectations
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 11 736 M
EBIT 2019 1 468 M
Net income 2019 995 M
Debt 2019 1 553 M
Yield 2019 2,09%
P/E ratio 2019 15,20
P/E ratio 2020 13,80
EV / Sales 2019 1,41x
EV / Sales 2020 1,31x
Capitalization 15 010 M
Chart GRAINGER (WW)
Duration : Period :
Grainger (WW) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRAINGER (WW)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 302 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Donald G. Macpherson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Bernard Okray Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
James D. Slavik Independent Director
Brian P. Anderson Lead Independent Director
Neil S. Novich Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRAINGER (WW)-3.55%15 010
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES34.53%36 665
FANUC CORP16.36%34 452
ATLAS COPCO32.11%33 674
INGERSOLL-RAND35.43%29 262
FORTIVE CORPORATION18.09%26 587
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About