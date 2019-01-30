Grainger WW : Recognized as one of FORTUNE's 'World's Most Admired Companies' in 2019

Log in
01/30/2019 | 08:31am EST

CHICAGO, Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Grainger (NYSE: GWW), the leading broad line supplier of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products serving businesses and institutions, is again named to FORTUNE's annual list of "World's Most Admired Companies" in 2019. Among competitors in the Wholesalers: Diversified category, Grainger ranks No. 1 for the sixth consecutive year.

"We're honored to lead our category, once again, on FORTUNE's 'World's Most Admired Companies' list," said Grainger Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DG Macpherson. "Our 25,000 team members around the world strive to make a real difference with our customers and communities, and our sustained top spot on this ranking demonstrates our actions leave a positive—and lasting—impression."

FORTUNE's "World's Most Admired Companies" list is a definitive report card on corporate reputations. To determine the best-regarded companies in 52 industries, the survey asked approximately 3,750 executives, directors and analysts to rate enterprises in their own industry on nine criteria, such as investment value, quality of management and products, social responsibility and ability to attract talent.

As a leading business-to-business organization, more than 3 million customers rely on Grainger for products in categories such as safety, material handling and metalworking, along with services like inventory management and technical support. Grainger offers more than 1.7 million quality in-stock products, a consultative sales approach, technical and product expertise, a premium digital experience and the ability to ship complete orders to customers quickly.

To learn more about Grainger and available career opportunities, visit http://jobs.grainger.com.

To see the full list of FORTUNE's "World's Most Admired Companies," visit fortune.com.

About Grainger 
W.W. Grainger, Inc., with 2018 sales of $11.2 billion, is North America's leading broad line supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

Follow Grainger on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedInSubscribe to Grainger's Media Room to receive the latest news.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/grainger-recognized-as-one-of-fortunes-worlds-most-admired-companies-in-2019-300786074.html

SOURCE W.W. Grainger, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
