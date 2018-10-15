Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Grammer AG    GMM   DE0005895403

GRAMMER AG (GMM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

GRAMMER : Lower revenues due to weaker OEM sales and transaction costs impact result in the 3rd quarter of 2018 - adjustment of full-year outlook necessary

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/15/2018 | 09:40am EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Grammer AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Profit Warning
GRAMMER AG - Lower revenues due to weaker OEM sales and transaction costs impact result in the 3rd quarter of 2018 - adjustment of full-year outlook necessary

15-Oct-2018 / 15:36 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of inside information in accordance with Art. 17 MAR
GRAMMER AG (WKN 589540, ISIN DE0005895403)

GRAMMER AG - Lower revenues due to weaker OEM sales and transaction costs impact result in the 3rd quarter of 2018 - adjustment of full-year outlook necessary

Amberg, October 15, 2018 - In view of the decline in revenues in the Automotive division that persisted since the end of the third quarter due to the accelerated and ongoing weaker demand especially in the European passenger car markets, the Group will fall short of its revenue target for 2018 (EUR 1.85 billion) by at least EUR 50 million.

According to preliminary tentative figures, the seasonal recovery expected for the Automotive division after the end of the summer vacations in September failed to emerge. Consequently, revenues and operative earnings in this segment had a adverse effect on Grammer's Group earnings. Consequently Group operative earnings before interest and taxes (operative EBIT) of around EUR 57 million in the period from January to September 2018 will be falling shortly below of the previous year's figure of EUR 58.6 million.

Moreover, the GRAMMER Group incurred typical one-tine transaction expense in connection with the takeover of the company by an entity affiliated with strategic partner Ningbo Jifeng in the third quarter.

Accordingly, accumulated Group earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) came to around EUR 27 million in the period from January to September 2018, thus falling well short of the previous year's figure of EUR 45.8 million. In view of the negative Group earnings in the third quarter, the company now assumes that full-year EBIT in 2018 will be substantially lower than in the previous year (EUR 66.5 million) and also fail to reach the current full-year guidance.

The company will be publishing revised revenue and earnings guidance in its Q3 report, which will be published on November 13, 2018.

Grammer AG
Executive Board




Contact:
GRAMMER AG
Ralf Hoppe
Phone: 0049 9621 66 2200
investor-relations@grammer.com

15-Oct-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Grammer AG
Georg-Grammer-Str. 2
92224 Amberg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)9621 66-0
Fax: +49 (0)9621 66-1000
E-mail: investor-relations@grammer.com
Internet: www.grammer.com
ISIN: DE0005895403, DE0005895403
WKN: 589540, 589540
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

733655  15-Oct-2018 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=733655&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GRAMMER AG
09:53aGRAMMER : Lower revenues due to weaker OEM sales and transaction costs impact re..
PU
09:40aGRAMMER : Lower revenues due to weaker OEM sales and transaction costs impact re..
EQ
10/02GRAMMER : completes acquisition of US components supplier TMD
PU
10/02GRAMMER : completes acquisition of US components supplier TMD
EQ
09/24GRAMMER : Members of the Executive Board of Grammer AG announce exit following t..
EQ
09/24GRAMMER : Changes within the Executive Board of Grammer AG
EQ
09/14GRAMMER AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
09/13GRAMMER AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
09/13GRAMMER AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
09/06GRAMMER AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 1 861 M
EBIT 2018 86,3 M
Net income 2018 52,3 M
Debt 2018 188 M
Yield 2018 3,39%
P/E ratio 2018 9,66
P/E ratio 2019 8,32
EV / Sales 2018 0,38x
EV / Sales 2019 0,34x
Capitalization 522 M
Chart GRAMMER AG
Duration : Period :
Grammer AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRAMMER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 57,3 €
Spread / Average Target 39%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hartmut A. Müller Chief Executive Officer & Labor Director
Klaus Probst Chairman-Supervisory Board
Manfred Pretscher Chief Operating Officer
Gérard Cordonnier Chief Financial Officer
Wolfram Hatz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRAMMER AG-20.19%603
GENTEX CORPORATION-9.36%5 185
THULE GROUP AB0.11%2 132
CHANGZHOU XINGYU AUTOMOTIVE-9.58%1 787
NINGBO TUOPU GROUP CO LTD-39.77%1 567
NINGBO JIFENG AUTO PARTS CO LTD-13.22%902
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.