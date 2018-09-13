Log in
Grammer AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

09/13/2018 | 11:10am CEST

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Grammer AG
13.09.2018 / 11:07
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Grammer AG
Georg-Grammer-Str. 2
92224 Amberg
Germany

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name: City and country of registered office:
Mr Yiping WANG,
Date of birth: 30 March 1961
Mr Jimin WANG,
Date of birth: 27 Oct 1986

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Jiye Auto Parts GmbH

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
06 Sep 2018

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation 84.23 % 0 % 84.23 % 12607121
Previous notification 25.56 % 0 % 25.56 % /

7. Notified details of the resulting situation
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN absolute in %
  direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005895403 0 10618681 0 % 84.23 %
Total 10618681 84.23 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
  Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more) Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)
 

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

Date of general meeting:
Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)

10. Other explanatory remarks:
The persons subject to the notification obligations are acting in concert with Ms Bifeng Wu and certain other entities directly or indirectly controlled by Ms Bifeng Wu that are listed under no. 8 of Ms Bifeng Wu's corresponding voting rights notification with 6 September 2018 as the date of crossing of the relevant threshold.  


13.09.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Grammer AG
Georg-Grammer-Str. 2
92224 Amberg
Germany
Internet: www.grammer.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

723341  13.09.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=723341&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
