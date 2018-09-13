|
Grammer AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
09/13/2018 | 11:10am CEST
|
Grammer AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
13.09.2018 / 11:07
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|
Grammer AG
Georg-Grammer-Str. 2
92224 Amberg
Germany
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|
|Other reason:
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Name:
|City and country of registered office:
|Ms Bifeng WU,
Date of birth: 10 Nov 1962
|
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Notified details of the resulting situation
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|total number of voting rights of issuer
|Resulting situation
|84.23 %
|0 %
|84.23 %
|12607121
|Previous notification
|25.56 %
|0 %
|25.56 %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|absolute
|in %
|
|direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE0005895403
|0
|10618681
|0 %
|84.23 %
|Total
|10618681
|84.23 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|
|
|
|
| %
|
|
|Total
|
| %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|
|
|
|
|
| %
|
|
|
|Total
|
| %
|
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)
|Ms Bifeng WU
|84.23 %
| %
|84.23 %
|Wing Sing International Co., Ltd.
|84.23 %
| %
|84.23 %
|JAP Capital Limited
|84.23 %
| %
|84.23 %
|JAP Capital Holding GmbH
|84.23 %
| %
|84.23 %
|
|
|
|
|Ms Bifeng WU
|84.23 %
| %
|84.23 %
|Ningbo Jihong Investment Co., Ltd.
|84.23 %
| %
|84.23 %
|Ningbo Jiheng Investment Co., Ltd.
|84.23 %
| %
|84.23 %
|Ningbo DZ Jihan Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership)
|84.23 %
| %
|84.23 %
|Ningbo Jiye Investment Co., Ltd.
|84.23 %
| %
|84.23 %
|Jiye Auto Parts (Luxembourg) S.à r.l.
|84.23 %
| %
|84.23 %
|Jiye Auto Parts GmbH
|84.23 %
| %
|84.23 %
|
|
|
|
|Ms Bifeng WU
|84.23 %
| %
|84.23 %
|Ningbo Jihong Investment Co., Ltd. / Wing Sing International Co., Ltd.
|84.23 %
| %
|84.23 %
|Ningbo Jifeng Auto Parts Co., Ltd.
|84.23 %
| %
|84.23 %
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Date of general meeting:
|
|Holding position after general meeting:
| % (equals voting rights)
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Grammer AG
|
|Georg-Grammer-Str. 2
|
|92224 Amberg
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.grammer.com
|
|
