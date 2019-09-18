Log in
Grammer AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

09/18/2019 | 04:35am EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Grammer AG
Grammer AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

18.09.2019 / 10:31
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Grammer AG
Street: Georg-Grammer-Str. 2
Postal code: 92224
City: Amberg
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900VJD4H4GZ0KGA70

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Yiping WANG
Date of birth: 30 March 1961
Natural person (first name, surname): Jimin WANG
Date of birth: 27 Oct 1986

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Jiye Auto Parts GmbH

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
31 Jul 2019

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 84.23 % 84.23 % 84.23 % 12607121
Previous notification 84.23 % 0 % 84.23 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005895403 0 10618681 0 % 84.23 %
Total 10618681 84.23 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Conditional transfer obligation regarding shares in an intermediate parent company of the direct shareholder n/a n/a Physical 10618681 84.23 %
      Total 10618681 84.23 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
  Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
 

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
The persons subject to the notification obligations are acting in concert with Ms Bifeng Wu and certain other entities directly or indirectly controlled by Ms Bifeng Wu that are listed under no. 8 of Ms Bifeng Wu's corresponding voting rights notification with 31 July 2019 as the date of crossing of the relevant threshold. Further, the percentages of voting rights attached to shares and of voting rights through instruments are not aggregated since both refer to the same voting rights in the issuer. 

Date
13 Sep 2019


18.09.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Grammer AG
Georg-Grammer-Str. 2
92224 Amberg
Germany
Internet: www.grammer.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

875567  18.09.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=875567&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
