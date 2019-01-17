Grammer : Displaying Product Innovations for the US Market at the Detroit Auto Show

At this year’s North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) in
Detroit, the Grammer Group’s US automotive subsidiary, together with
TMD, is inviting customers and business partners to the NAIAS Industry
Preview. During the two-day Grammer event, which will be taking place on
January 16 and 17, 2019 in an exclusive setting directly on the fair
grounds, visitors will have an opportunity of learning more about recent
Grammer product innovations for passenger vehicle interiors. This year’s
Detroit Auto Show is taking place on January 14 to 27 and is one of the
most important international motor shows.
Presentation of the latest Grammer innovations
The product highlights include a multifunctional center console, which
in addition to featuring new decorative surfaces is equipped with
all-round lighting, electric armrest adjustment and a smartphone
charging function. The separate sliding center console offers cooling
and storage compartments as well as folding tables and charging stations
for rear passengers. Grammer will be unveiling a large number of
innovative products, which are produced in North America and elsewhere,
at the NAIAS in Detroit. For the first time, it will also be unveiling a
rotating single captain’s chair with special functions for the premium
segment complete with a newly developed automatically extendable
armrest, a multimedia headrest with integrated voice control and
separate lighting.
Numerous awards for Grammer interior products
Grammer’s innovative prowess is reflected in the numerous New Business
Awards that the interior specialist has received in recent years. Among
other things, awards have been received for the headrests for a compact
all-terrain vehicle and a luxury sedan, the center console for a luxury
sedan, and various interior components for electric vehicles. Indeed,
the renowned SPE Award was recently bestowed on a new and innovative
tire carrier assembly produced by the new US subsidiary TMD.
North America the main growth driver in the automotive sector
For Grammer, the Detroit Auto Show is the key forum for addressing its
customers in the North American automotive market. Looking ahead over
the next few years, Grammer expects to be able to harness additional
growth potential in North America thanks in particular to the successful
acquisition of the TMD Group. In the NAFTA region, the Grammer Group
develops and produces for US OEMs as well as for the models assembled in
the United States by German premium OEMs. It has a total of 15
production sites in the United States and Mexico.
With the acquisition of the US automotive components supplier TMD,
Grammer is able to significantly expand its market position and
manufacturing activities in the United States as well as the rest of
North America. TMD is one of the leading development and process
specialists for thermoplastic solutions in the Northern American
automotive market and has its own tooling facilities. In this way,
interior components for visible and non-visible applications in the
automotive industry are engineered and produced locally. Together with
TMD, Grammer will be additionally expanding its position as one of the
leading suppliers of automotive interior components in North America.
Company profile
Located in Amberg, Germany, Grammer AG specializes in the development
and production of components and systems for automotive interiors as
well as suspended driver and passenger seats for onroad and offroad
vehicles.
In the Automotive Division, we supply headrests, armrests, center
console systems, high-quality interior components, operating systems and
innovative thermo-plastic solutions to premium automakers and automotive
system suppliers.
The Commercial Vehicles Division comprises seats for the truck and
offroad seat segments (tractors, construction machinery, forklifts) as
well as train and bus seats. With round about 15,000 employees, Grammer
operates in 20 countries around the world. Grammer shares are listed in
the Prime Standard and traded on the Frankfurt and Munich stock
exchanges via the electronic trading system Xetra.
