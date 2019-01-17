Grammer : Displaying Product Innovations for the US Market at the Detroit Auto Show

At this year’s North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) in Detroit, the Grammer Group’s US automotive subsidiary, together with TMD, is inviting customers and business partners to the NAIAS Industry Preview. During the two-day Grammer event, which will be taking place on January 16 and 17, 2019 in an exclusive setting directly on the fair grounds, visitors will have an opportunity of learning more about recent Grammer product innovations for passenger vehicle interiors. This year’s Detroit Auto Show is taking place on January 14 to 27 and is one of the most important international motor shows.

Presentation of the latest Grammer innovations

The product highlights include a multifunctional center console, which in addition to featuring new decorative surfaces is equipped with all-round lighting, electric armrest adjustment and a smartphone charging function. The separate sliding center console offers cooling and storage compartments as well as folding tables and charging stations for rear passengers. Grammer will be unveiling a large number of innovative products, which are produced in North America and elsewhere, at the NAIAS in Detroit. For the first time, it will also be unveiling a rotating single captain’s chair with special functions for the premium segment complete with a newly developed automatically extendable armrest, a multimedia headrest with integrated voice control and separate lighting.

Numerous awards for Grammer interior products

Grammer’s innovative prowess is reflected in the numerous New Business Awards that the interior specialist has received in recent years. Among other things, awards have been received for the headrests for a compact all-terrain vehicle and a luxury sedan, the center console for a luxury sedan, and various interior components for electric vehicles. Indeed, the renowned SPE Award was recently bestowed on a new and innovative tire carrier assembly produced by the new US subsidiary TMD.

North America the main growth driver in the automotive sector

For Grammer, the Detroit Auto Show is the key forum for addressing its customers in the North American automotive market. Looking ahead over the next few years, Grammer expects to be able to harness additional growth potential in North America thanks in particular to the successful acquisition of the TMD Group. In the NAFTA region, the Grammer Group develops and produces for US OEMs as well as for the models assembled in the United States by German premium OEMs. It has a total of 15 production sites in the United States and Mexico.

With the acquisition of the US automotive components supplier TMD, Grammer is able to significantly expand its market position and manufacturing activities in the United States as well as the rest of North America. TMD is one of the leading development and process specialists for thermoplastic solutions in the Northern American automotive market and has its own tooling facilities. In this way, interior components for visible and non-visible applications in the automotive industry are engineered and produced locally. Together with TMD, Grammer will be additionally expanding its position as one of the leading suppliers of automotive interior components in North America.

Company profile

Located in Amberg, Germany, Grammer AG specializes in the development and production of components and systems for automotive interiors as well as suspended driver and passenger seats for onroad and offroad vehicles.

In the Automotive Division, we supply headrests, armrests, center console systems, high-quality interior components, operating systems and innovative thermo-plastic solutions to premium automakers and automotive system suppliers.

The Commercial Vehicles Division comprises seats for the truck and offroad seat segments (tractors, construction machinery, forklifts) as well as train and bus seats. With round about 15,000 employees, Grammer operates in 20 countries around the world. Grammer shares are listed in the Prime Standard and traded on the Frankfurt and Munich stock exchanges via the electronic trading system Xetra.

