GRAMMER AG

(GMM)
Grammer : Dividend of EUR 0.75 per share approved at Grammer AG's Annual General Meeting

07/12/2019 | 08:50am EDT

Amberg, July 12, 2019 - The shareholders of Grammer AG today voted on the motions submitted by the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board at this year's Annual General Meeting. In particular, the distribution of a dividend of EUR 0.75 per share was approved by a large majority. Likewise, a large majority of the shareholders voted in favor of ratifying the actions of the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board in 2018 and once again elected Ernst & Young GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Nuremberg, as the independent auditors for 2019. The Annual General Meeting postponed a vote on the creation of new authorized capital with the option of partially excluding the shareholders' preemptive subscription rights until a future Annual General Meeting. This was in response to the request of the majority shareholder, who, as a result of the indirect transfer of its Grammer shareholding to Ningbo Jifeng Auto Parts Co., Ltd. is dependent on the grant of approvals from the Chinese supervisory authorities. A resolution on the authorization of authorized capital would interfere with the current approval procedure, or at least delay it significantly. This would not be in Grammer's interest in view of the effort involved.

More than 86 percent of the voting share capital was represented at Grammer AG's Annual General Meeting, thus exceeding the previous year's record percentage.

'2018 as well as 2019 to date have been marked by major challenges facing the entire automotive industry both at the sector and macroeconomic level. Grammer AG has held its ground in this difficult market environment but is also feeling the economic impact. Our organic growth in 2018 in the automotive segment was somewhat slower than in the previous year. However, with the distribution of the dividend, we are acknowledging the Group's strong position and allowing shareholders to participate in the Company's success,' said Manfred Pretscher, Chief Executive Officer of Grammer AG.

Company profile

Located in Amberg, Germany, Grammer AG specializes in the development and production of components and systems for automotive interiors as well as suspended driver and passenger seats for onroad and offroad vehicles.

In the Automotive Division, we supply headrests, armrests, center console systems, high-quality interior components, operating systems and innovative thermo-plastic solutions to premium automakers and automotive system suppliers.

The Commercial Vehicles Division comprises seats for the truck and offroad seat segments (tractors, construction machinery, forklifts) as well as train and bus seats.

With over 15,000 employees, Grammer operates in 19 countries around the world. Grammer shares are listed in the Prime Standard and traded on the Frankfurt and Munich stock exchanges via the electronic trading system Xetra.

Disclaimer

Grammer AG published this content on 12 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2019 12:49:06 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 2 117 M
EBIT 2019 93,7 M
Net income 2019 49,7 M
Debt 2019 273 M
Yield 2019 3,61%
P/E ratio 2019 8,54x
P/E ratio 2020 7,39x
EV / Sales2019 0,33x
EV / Sales2020 0,33x
Capitalization 424 M
Managers
NameTitle
Manfred Pretscher Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Klaus Probst Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jens Oehlenschlaeger Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Wolfram Hatz Member-Supervisory Board
Bernhard Wankerl Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRAMMER AG-9.81%478
GENTEX CORPORATION16.87%6 014
CHANGZHOU XINGYU AUTOMOTIVE63.56%3 123
ADIENT PLC43.29%2 018
NINGBO TUOPU GROUP CO LTD2.23%1 600
SEIREN CO., LTD.-11.49%802
