Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Grammer AG    GMM   DE0005895403

GRAMMER AG

(GMM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Grammer : Euler Hermes reaffirms Grammer AG's investment-grade rating

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/26/2019 | 06:07am EDT

Amberg, June 26, 2019 - Euler Hermes Rating GmbH has confirmed its investment grade rating for Grammer AG in its latest report. However, the rating has been lowered from BBB to BBB-. The main reason for this was the higher debt levels following the acquisition of Toledo Modling & Die. Inc. and the mounting market challenges facing the Automotive Division. Euler Hermes expects the rating to remain stable over the next 12 months thanks to the good order books of GRAMMER AG.

Grammer AG's current rating also reflects its solid funding as well as the resulting high financial flexibility.

Euler Hermes also highlights the Grammer Group's strong global footprint comprising development and production capacities in the main regions around the world. In addition, the Group's technology and quality leadership in the core segments is viewed as a strategic advantage in the light of relevant trends such as autonomous driving, mobility concepts, digitization and the increasing electrification of vehicles.

It projects moderate medium to long-term global growth in sales of passenger and commercial vehicles, from which Grammer stands to benefit as a supplier of components.
The rating agency considers the Company's diversification across various products, customers and regions to constitute a further strength.

Euler Hermes Rating sees the acquisition of Toledo Molding & Die, Inc. as improving Grammer's diversification profile and strengthening its access to the NAFTA market.

In summary, the rating agency still considers the business risk to which Grammer AG is exposed to be slightly elevated. In the opinion of the analysts, the financial risk is moderate, although earnings potential and profitability weakened in 2018 due to WLTP-related declines in revenue and acquisition expenses. In addition, Grammer AG has good structures, processes and systems for addressing operational risks.


Company profile

Located in Amberg, Germany, Grammer AG specializes in the development and production of components and systems for automotive interiors as well as suspended driver and passenger seats for onroad and offroad vehicles.
In the Automotive Division, we supply headrests, armrests, center console systems, high-quality interior components, operating systems and innovative thermo-plastic solutions to premium automakers and automotive system suppliers.
The Commercial Vehicles Division comprises seats for the truck and offroad seat segments (tractors, construction machinery, forklifts) as well as train and bus seats.
With round about 15,000 employees, Grammer operates in 19 countries around the world. Grammer shares are listed in the Prime Standard and traded on the Frankfurt and Munich stock exchanges via the electronic trading system Xetra.

Download Press Information

Disclaimer

Grammer AG published this content on 26 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2019 10:06:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GRAMMER AG
06:07aGRAMMER : Euler Hermes reaffirms Grammer AG's investment-grade rating
PU
05:55aGRAMMER : Euler Hermes reaffirms Grammer AG's investment-grade rating
EQ
05/14GRAMMER : with a successful first quarter despite challenging conditions in the ..
EQ
04/25GRAMMER : Thorsten Seehars becomes new Chief Executive Officer of GRAMMER AG
PU
04/25GRAMMER AG : Supervisory Board appoints Thorsten Seehars as new CEO
EQ
04/25GRAMMER : Thorsten Seehars becomes new Chief Executive Officer of GRAMMER AG
EQ
04/16GRAMMER : displaying product innovations for the Chinese market at the Auto Shan..
EQ
04/11GRAMMER ROADTIGER RECEIVES DISTINCTI : Product Design 2019
EQ
04/08GRAMMER : presenting new products and innovative ideas at bauma 2019
EQ
03/18GRAMMER : New revenue record reached by Grammer in 2018
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 2 114 M
EBIT 2019 95,6 M
Net income 2019 49,4 M
Debt 2019 322 M
Yield 2019 3,98%
P/E ratio 2019 7,71
P/E ratio 2020 7,11
EV / Sales 2019 0,34x
EV / Sales 2020 0,33x
Capitalization 406 M
Chart GRAMMER AG
Duration : Period :
Grammer AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRAMMER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 40,3 €
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Manfred Pretscher Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Klaus Probst Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jens Oehlenschlaeger Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Wolfram Hatz Member-Supervisory Board
Bernhard Wankerl Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRAMMER AG-14.59%476
GENTEX CORPORATION20.44%5 707
CHANGZHOU XINGYU AUTOMOTIVE49.43%2 914
THULE GROUP AB41.64%2 294
ADIENT PLC47.48%1 629
NINGBO TUOPU GROUP CO LTD2.64%1 550
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About