Gran Colombia Announces Details for the Forthcoming Quarterly Repayment of Its Gold Notes on July 31, 2019 and the Second Quarter 2019 Results Webcast

Payment date: July 31, 2019 Record date: July 24, 2019 Cash payment amount: Approximately US$0.0701701 per US$1.00 principal amount of Gold Notes representing an amortization payment of the principal amount issued and outstanding of approximately US$0.0621019 per US$1.00 principal amount of Gold Notes and a gold premium of approximately US$0.0080682 per US$1.00 principal amount of Gold Notes. Based on the London P.M. Fix on July 15, 2019 of US$1,412.40 per ounce, the aggregate amount of the cash payments on the Payment Date will be US$5,508,360, of which US$4,875,000 will be applied to reduce the aggregate principal amount of the Gold Notes issued and outstanding and the balance represents the Gold Premium. Principal amount issued

and outstanding: As of today’s date, there is a total of US$78,500,000 principal amount of Gold Notes issued and outstanding. After this quarterly repayment, the aggregate principal amount of the Gold Notes will be reduced to US$73,625,000.

Second Quarter 2019 Results Webcast

Gran Colombia also announced today that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2019 after market close on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 and will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.

Webcast and call-in details are as follows:

About Gran Colombia Gold Corp.

Gran Colombia is a Canadian-based mid-tier gold producer with its primary focus in Colombia where it is currently the largest underground gold and silver producer with several mines in operation at its Segovia and Marmato Operations. Gran Colombia is continuing to focus on exploration, expansion and modernization activities at its high-grade Segovia Operations.

Additional information on Gran Colombia can be found on its website at www.grancolombiagold.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

