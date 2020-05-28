Log in
Gran Colombia Gold Announces Change in Format of Upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

05/28/2020 | 05:11pm EDT

TORONTO, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Further to its Notice of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “Notice”) dated April 22, 2020, Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (TSX: GCM; OTCQX: TPRFF) (“Gran Colombia” or the “Company”) announced today that, following the issuance of Ministerial Order No. M116: Electronic Attendance at Corporate Meetings (COVID-19) Order issued by the Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General on behalf of the Province of British Columbia, the location of the Company’s Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders  (the “Meeting”) has been changed to a virtual-only meeting format.

The Meeting will be held at 10:00 a.m. (EST) on June 4, 2020. Shareholders will not be able to attend the Meeting in person but instead will be able to attend virtually as noted below.

As described in the Notice and the accompanying Management Information Circular and form of proxy (collectively, the “Meeting Materials”) in respect of the Meeting that were previously distributed and filed, shareholders are entitled to participate in the Meeting if they were shareholders of the Company as of close of business on April 15, 2020 or hold a legal proxy for the Meeting.

Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will be able to attend the Meeting, ask questions and vote, all in real time, via live audio webcast available online using the LUMI meeting platform available at https://web.lumiagm.com/208579135. For more information relating to attending the Meeting and voting and asking questions at the Meeting, please refer to the previously distributed Meeting Materials which can also be found on Gran Colombia’s website at www.grancolombiagold.com and by reviewing its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Whether or not a shareholder plans to virtually attend the Meeting, the Company urges shareholders to vote and submit their proxy in advance of the Meeting in accordance with the instructions set out in the Meeting Materials. Non-registered shareholders should seek instruction on how to complete their form of proxy and vote their shares from their broker, trustee, financial institution or other nominee.

Please note that the previously distributed Meeting Materials will not be updated to reflect the change in location of the Meeting and may continue to be used to vote shares.

About Gran Colombia Gold Corp.

Gran Colombia is a Canadian-based mid-tier gold producer with its primary focus in Colombia where it is currently the largest underground gold and silver producer with several mines in operation at its high-grade Segovia Operations. Gran Colombia owns approximately 74% of Caldas Gold Corp., a Canadian mining company currently advancing a prefeasibility study for a major expansion and modernization of its underground mining operations at its Marmato Project in Colombia. Gran Colombia’s project pipeline includes its Zancudo Project in Colombia together with an approximately 21% equity interest in Gold X Mining Corp. (TSXV: GLDX) (Guyana – Toroparu) and an approximately 20% equity interest in Western Atlas Resources Inc. (“Western Atlas”) (TSX-V: WA) (Nunavut – Meadowbank).

Additional information on Gran Colombia can be found on its website at www.grancolombiagold.com  and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.  

For Further Information, Contact:
Mike Davies
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 360-4653
investorrelations@grancolombiagold.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
