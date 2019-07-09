Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Gran Colombia Gold Corp    GCM   CA38501D8089

GRAN COLOMBIA GOLD CORP

(GCM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gran Colombia Gold Files Amended National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report for its Segovia Project; Does Not Amend Prior Disclosures Regarding Mineral Reserves and Resources; Removes Certain Immaterial or Excessive Appendices in Previously Filed Technical Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/09/2019 | 08:57pm EDT

TORONTO, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (TSX: GCM; OTCQX: TPRFF) announced today that, as a result of a review by staff of the Ontario Securities Commission, it is issuing the following news release regarding its disclosure on the Segovia Project.

Specifically, the Company announced that it has filed an amended version of its prefeasibility study (“PFS”) technical report on its Segovia Project (the “Amended Technical Report”) prepared by SRK Consulting (U.S.), Inc. (“SRK”) pursuant to National Instrument 43101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43‐101"). The Amended Technical Report does not change any of the Company’s previous disclosures regarding the Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource estimates for the Segovia Project as outlined in the initial technical report (effective date of December 31, 2018) filed on SEDAR on April 25, 2019 (the “Technical Report”). In compliance with NI 43-101, the Company has reduced the overall size of the Amended Technical Report from the Technical Report by eliminating certain immaterial or excessive supplementary information contained within the appendices of the Technical Report. Certain information and representative charts and figures, previously included in the appendices, have also been moved into the body of the Amended Technical Report.

The Amended Technical Report, with a report date of July 8, 2019 and an effective date of December 31, 2018, was prepared by SRK and is entitled "Amended NI 43-101 Technical Report Prefeasibility Study Update Segovia Project Colombia". The “qualified persons” for the purposes of NI 43-101 include Ben Parsons, MSc, MAusIMM (CP), Principal Resource Geologist; Brian Olson, BS Chemical Engineering, P.ENG, MMSAQP, Senior Metallurgist; Cristian A. Pereira Farias, SME-RM, Senior Hydrogeologist; David Bird, MSc, PG, SME-RM, Principal Geochemist, Fredy Henriquez, MS Eng, SME, ISRM, Principal Consultant, Rock Mechanics; Jeff Osborn, BEng Mining, MMSAQP, Principal Mining Engineer; Fernando Rodrigues, BS Mining, MBA, MAusIMM, MMSAQP, Practice Leader/Principal Mining Engineer; Joshua Sames, PE, Senior Consultant (SRK Consulting); and, Mark Allan Willow, MSc, CEM, SME-RM, Practice Leader/Principal Environmental Scientist.

The Amended Technical Report is available on the Company’s website at www.grancolombiagold.com and under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Gran Colombia Gold Corp.

Gran Colombia is a Canadian-based mid-tier gold producer with its primary focus in Colombia where it is currently the largest underground gold and silver producer with several mines in operation at its Segovia and Marmato Operations. Gran Colombia is continuing to focus on exploration, expansion and modernization activities at its high-grade Segovia Operations.

Additional information on Gran Colombia can be found on its website at www.grancolombiagold.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information", which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to future financial or operating performance of the Company and future plans for its operations. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Gran Colombia to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements are described under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form dated as of March 27, 2019 which is available for view on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and Gran Colombia disclaims, other than as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

For Further Information, Contact:
Mike Davies
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 360-4653
investorrelations@grancolombiagold.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GRAN COLOMBIA GOLD CORP
08:57pGran Colombia Gold Files Amended National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report ..
GL
06/19GRAN COLOMBIA GOLD : Provides May 2019 Gold Production Update
AQ
06/18Gran Colombia Gold Provides May 2019 Gold Production Update
GL
06/14GRAN COLOMBIA GOLD : Increases Interest in Sandspring Resources to Approximately..
AQ
06/13GRAN COLOMBIA GOLD : Announces Voting Results of the Annual and Special Meeting ..
AQ
06/12Gran Colombia Gold Increases Interest in Sandspring Resources to Approximatel..
GL
06/11GRAN COLOMBIA GOLD : Launches Normal Course Issuer Bids for Its Common Shares an..
AQ
06/10Gran Colombia Gold Launches Normal Course Issuer Bids for Its Common Shares a..
GL
05/16GRAN COLOMBIA GOLD : Reports First Quarter 2019 Results, Record Quarterly Gold P..
AQ
05/15Gran Colombia Gold Reports First Quarter 2019 Results; Record Quarterly Gold ..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 293 M
EBIT 2019 81,1 M
Net income 2019 32,6 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 4,74x
P/E ratio 2020 3,82x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,52x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,53x
Capitalization 153 M
Chart GRAN COLOMBIA GOLD CORP
Duration : Period :
Gran Colombia Gold Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRAN COLOMBIA GOLD CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 4,35  $
Last Close Price 3,17  $
Spread / Highest target 41,6%
Spread / Average Target 37,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 28,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lombardo Paredes Arenas Chief Executive Officer
Miguel Angel de la Campa Executive Co-Chairman
Michael M. Davies Chief Financial Officer
Hernán Juan Jose Martínez Torres Independent Director
Robert James Metcalfe Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRAN COLOMBIA GOLD CORP43.97%154
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION10.88%31 490
BARRICK GOLD CORP12.64%27 618
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED45.78%17 128
POLYUS PAO--.--%12 950
SHANDONG GOLD MINING34.41%12 269
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About