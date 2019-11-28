Gran Colombia Gold Files National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report for Its Marmato Project

TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (TSX: GCM; OTCQX: TPRFF) announced today that it has filed a preliminary economic assessment (“PEA”) technical report on its Marmato Project (the “Technical Report”) pursuant to National Instrument 43‐101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43‐101"). The Technical Report supports the disclosure made by the Company in its October 15, 2019 news release and is based on the updated Mineral Resource estimate for the Marmato Project with an effective date of July 31, 2019.



The Technical Report, with a report date of November 27, 2019 and an effective date of July 31, 2019, was prepared by SRK Consulting (U.S.), Inc. and is entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report Preliminary Economic Assessment Marmato Project Colombia". The “qualified persons” for the purposes of NI 43-101 include Ben Parsons, MSc, MAusIMM (CP) – Principal Consultant (Resource Geologist); Cristian Pereira Farias, SME-RM – Senior Consultant (Hydrogeologist); David Bird, PG, SME-RM – Associate Principal Consultant (Geochemistry); David Hoekstra, Bs, PE, NCEES, SME-RM – Principal Consultant (Water Resource Engineering); Eric Olin, MSc, Metallurgy, MBA, SME-RM, MAusIMM – Principal Consultant (Metallurgy); Fernando Rodrigues, BS Mining, MBA, MAusIMM, MMSAQP – Principal Consultant (Mining Engineer); Jeff Osborn, BEng, Mining, MMSAQP – Principal Consultant (Mining Engineer); Joanna Poeck, BEng Mining, SME-RM, MMSAQP – Principal Consultant (Mining Engineer); John Tinucci, PhD, PE, ISRM – Principal Consultant (Geotechnical Engineer); Mark Allan Willow, MSc, CEM, SME-RM – Principal Consultant (Environmental); and Joshua Sames, BSc Civil, PE – Senior Consultant (Civil Engineering).

The report is available on the Company’s website at www.grancolombiagold.com and under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

About Gran Colombia Gold Corp.

Gran Colombia is a Canadian-based mid-tier gold producer with its primary focus in Colombia where it is currently the largest underground gold and silver producer with several mines in operation at its Segovia and Marmato Operations. Gran Colombia is continuing to focus on exploration, expansion and modernization activities at its high-grade Segovia Operations and, through a spin out transaction with Bluenose Gold Corp. announced on October 7, 2019, Gran Colombia is progressing toward a major expansion and modernization of its underground mining operations at the Marmato Project.

Additional information on Gran Colombia can be found on its website at www.grancolombiagold.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information", which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to anticipated business plans or strategies and mineral resources. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Gran Colombia to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements are described under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form dated as of March 27, 2019 which is available for view on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and Gran Colombia disclaims, other than as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.