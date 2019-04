Gran Tierra Energy : GTE Transaction in Own Shares

GRAN TIERRA ENERGY INC.

Company Announcement - Transaction in Own Shares

April 9, 2019

On March 11, 2019 Gran Tierra Energy Inc. ("Gran Tierra") announced a normal course issuer bid (the "NCIB") through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and eligible alternative trading platforms in Canada. The Company received regulatory approval from the TSX to commence the 2019 NCIB on March 13, 2019. Pursuant to the NCIB, Gran Tierra may purchase for cancellation up to 19,353,951 of its shares of common stock for a one year period at prevailing market prices at the time of purchase. The NCIB commenced on March 13, 2019 and will expire on March 12, 2020 or earlier if the 5.00% share maximum is reached. The purpose of the NCIB is to reduce the share capital of Gran Tierra.

The following transactions were made under the NCIB during the period April 1, 2019 to April 5, 2019:

Transaction Date Daily total volume Daily volume weighted Gross Value (CAD) (# Shares) average price of shares acquired (CAD) April 1, 2019 167,525 $3.12 $522,982.00 April 2, 2019 167,525 $3.13 $524,081.75 April 3, 2019 167,525 $3.06 $513,081.50 April 4, 2019 167,525 $3.08 $515,195.00 April 5, 2019 167,525 $3.18 $532,268.75

