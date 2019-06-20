Gran Tierra Energy : Notification of Director / PDMR Shareholding

June 20, 2019
Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (the "Company")
Director / PDMR Shareholding
Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has been notified of the following transaction in the Company's common shares undertaken by directors / persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMR").
The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirement of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
Contact Information:
Gary Guidry
Chief Executive Officer
Ryan Ellson
Chief Financial Officer
Rodger Trimble
Vice President, Investor Relations
265-3221info@grantierra.com
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name Robert B. Hodgins
a)
Name
Robert B. Hodgins
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
PDMR (Director)
b)
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction
monitor
a)
Name
Gran Tierra Energy Inc.
b)
549300IH2S17MAIUCM32
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
a)
Common Stock
b)
c)
Price(s)
d)
e)
f)
1
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name Ryan Ellson
a)
2
Reason for the notification
a)
b)
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction
a)
b)
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
a)
b)
c)
d)
e)
f)
Disclaimer
Gran Tierra Energy Inc. published this content on 20 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2019 22:33:02 UTC