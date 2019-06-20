Log in
GRAN TIERRA ENERGY INC

(GTE)
Gran Tierra Energy : Notification of Director / PDMR Shareholding

06/20/2019 | 06:34pm EDT

June 20, 2019

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (the "Company")

Director / PDMR Shareholding

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has been notified of the following transaction in the Company's common shares undertaken by directors / persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMR").

The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirement of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Contact Information:

Gary Guidry

Chief Executive Officer

Ryan Ellson

Chief Financial Officer

Rodger Trimble

Vice President, Investor Relations

  1. 265-3221info@grantierra.com

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Robert B. Hodgins

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

PDMR (Director)

b)

Initial

Initial notification

notification

/Amendment

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction

monitor

a)

Name

Gran Tierra Energy Inc.

b)

LEI

549300IH2S17MAIUCM32

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of

transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of

Common Stock

the financial

instrument, type

of instrument

Identification

ISIN: US38500T1016

code

b)

Nature of the

Purchase of Shares

transaction

c)

Price(s) and

volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume (s)

USD 1.61

10,000

d)

Aggregated

n/a

information

- Aggregated

volume

- Price

e)

Date of the

19 June 2019

transaction

f)

Place of the

Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)

transaction

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Ryan Ellson

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

PDMR (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

b)

Initial

Initial notification

notification

/Amendment

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction

monitor

a)

Name

Gran Tierra Energy Inc.

b)

LEI

549300IH2S17MAIUCM32

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of

transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of

Common Stock

the financial

instrument, type

of instrument

Identification

ISIN: US38500T1016

code

b)

Nature of the

Purchase of Shares

transaction

c)

Price(s) and

volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume (s)

USD 1.61

18,400

d)

Aggregated

n/a

information

- Aggregated

volume

- Price

e)

Date of the

19 June 2019

transaction

f)

Place of the

Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)

transaction

Disclaimer

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. published this content on 20 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2019 22:33:02 UTC
