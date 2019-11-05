Log in
GRANA Y MONTERO A : Conference Call 3Q2019

0
11/05/2019 | 05:30pm EST

_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _

EARNINGS

C A L L

T H I R D Q U A R T E R 2 0 1 9

_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _

I N T R O D U C T I O N

3 Q 2 0 1 9 R ES ULTS

P E N

P E N

P E N

2,833

368

35

MM IN REVENUES

MM GROSS PROFIT

MM NET PROFIT

MINERA ESCONDIDA

PROJECT

Vial y Vives - DSD project experienced US$ 18 MM losses due to delays in the start of the project, unexpected changes in personnel & inefficiencies in the execution.

Project will be concluded by

November 22nd

IMPAIRMENTS

Total of US$ 13.3 MM in

in Via Expresa Sur, The

Larcomar Hotel, Morelco

and Ancon project.

ADEXUS

Expect to conclude sale

after 2Q 2020.

US$ 33.9 million-dollar debt

raised with CS Perú

Infrastructure Holdings to

increase liquidity and

refinance E&C debt. This

debt will be partially

cancelled with the sale of

Adexus

3 Q 2 0 1 9 BAC K LO G

U S D

2,248

  1. IN BACKLOG + RECURRING BUSINESS

GyM: Service contract with Aceros Arequipa for steel plant expansion- US$ 37 MM

GyM: "Stage 2" of Iberostar Miraflores Hotel - US$ 20 MM

WITH REGARDS TO ONGOING BUSINESS

OIL & GAS

GMP

Terminales del Sur

operation contract with

Petroperu expired

Block IV is producing gas:

3 MMCFPD

INFRASTRUCTURE

Linea 1 Metro of Lima

547,000 passengers

transported in one day

(Oct 19th)

The Line 1 of the Lima

Metro is operating at full

capacity

REAL STATE

Viva GyM

Viva GyM sold 481 housing

units in 3Q 2019

C UR R EN T LEG A L S I T UAT I O N

LEGAL

STRATEGY

We c o n t i n u e t o b e c o m m i tt e d t o o u r p l e d g e o f Tr u t h ,

Tra n s p a re n c y a n d I n t e g r i t y, a n d c o n t i n u e t o c o l l a b o ra t e w i t h t h e a u t h o r i t i e s .

T h e c o m p a ny w i l l c o n t i n u e t o t a ke p re c a u t i o n s t o i s o l a t e

l e ga l c o n t i n g e n c i e s f ro m

c u r re n t a n d f u t u re b u s i n e s s .

FINANCIAL RESULTS

FINANCIAL RESULTS

  • The Group achieved Revenues ofS/ 2,833 MMduring 3Q2019, slightly lower compared to 3Q2018
  • Gross Profit amounted toS/ 368 MMin 3Q2019, decreasing 33.1%% compared to 3Q2018
  • A Net Income ofS/ 35 MMwas registered in 3Q2019, 122.4% higher than in 3Q2018

Revenues by quarter (S/ MM)

1,500

1,224

1,204

986

1,000

684

945

500

-

3Q18

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

Gross profit by quarter (S/ MM)

  1. 342

200

124

104

122

142

100

-

3Q18

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

Net income by quarter (S/ MM)

110

44

28

8

60

10

-40

3Q18

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

-1

-90

-140

-99

3Q2019

REVENUES

EBITDA

EBITDA Margin

(S/ MM)

(S/ MM)

(%)

1,866

52

2.8%

1,221 367 30.1%

169 47 27.7%

2,833 513 18.1%

3Q2019

REVENUES

EBITDA

EBITDA Margin

(S/ MM)

(S/ MM)

(%)

308 133 43%

218 71 33%

E&P

Natural Gas Distribution

25083

48

10

33%

10533

238 23 10%

37 0-

Infrastructure business segment related to oil prices

Recovery strategy

2016

2017

2018

1Q2019

2Q2019

3Q2019

Working Capital + Leasing

382,677

328,079

118,808

118,514

126,981

96,229

Project Finance

336,389

337,763

372,978

356,867

313,025

301,677

Financing associated to GSP

277,415

146,988

98,368

76,637

-

-

CS Peru Infrastructure Holdings

-

-

-

33,909

Total banking debt

812,830

590,154

552,017

440,006

431,815

Debt from dividend monetization

43,085

43,440

43,077

42,975

Total financial debt

996,481

812,830

633,239

595,458

483,083

474,790

CHUBB Debt

52,500

15,640

-

-

-

-

Leasings (IFRS 16)

24,322

Total

1,048,981

828,470

633,239

595,458

483,083

499,112

  • 2018 and 2019 figures with Stracon GyM, CAM and Adexus as Discontinued Operations

_ _ _ _

Q & A

_ _ _ _

Disclaimer

This presentation contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements convey our current expectations or forecasts of future events. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the forward-looking statements that we make. Forward-looking statements typically are identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "project," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to," or other similar expressions. Any or all of our forward-looking statements in this presentation may turn out to be inaccurate.

Our actual results could differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including, among others: global macroeconomic conditions, including commodity prices, and economic, political and social conditions in the markets in which we operate, particularly in Peru; major changes in Peruvian government policies at the national, regional or municipal levels, including in connection with infrastructure concessions, investments in infrastructure and affordable housing subsidies; social conflicts in Peru that disrupt infrastructure projects, particularly in the mining sector; interest rate fluctuations, inflation and devaluation or appreciation of the nuevo sol in relation to the U.S. dollar (or other currencies in which we receive revenue); our ability to continue to grow our operations, both in Peru and internationally; the level of capital investments and financings available for infrastructure projects of the types that we perform, both in the private and public sectors; competition in our markets, both from local and international companies; our ability to complete acquisitions on favorable terms or at all and to integrate acquired businesses and manage them effectively post-acquisition; performance under contracts, where a failure to meet schedules, cost estimates or performance targets on a timely basis could result in reduced profit margins or losses and impact our reputation; developments, some of which may be beyond our control, that affect our reputation in our markets, including a deterioration in our safety record; industry-specific operational risks, such as operator errors, mechanical failures and other accidents; availability and costs of energy, raw materials, equipment and labor; our ability to obtain financing on favorable terms; our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel; our ability to enter into joint operations, and rules involved in operating under joint operation or similar arrangements; our exposure to potential liability claims and contract disputes, including as a result of environmental damage alleged to have been caused by our operations; our and our clients' compliance with environmental, health and safety laws and regulations, and changes in government policies and regulations in the countries in which we operate; negotiations of claims with our clients of cost and schedule variances and change orders on major projects; volatility in global prices of oil and gas; the cyclical nature of some of our business segments; limitations on our ability to operate our concessions profitably, including changes in traffic patterns, and limitations on our ability to obtain new concessions; our ability to accurately estimate the costs of our projects; changes in real estate market prices, customer demand, preference and purchasing power, and financing availability and terms; our ability to obtain zoning and other license requirements for our real estate development; changes in tax laws; natural disasters, severe weather or other events that may adversely impact our business; and certain other factors disclosed in our registration statement on Form F-1 on file with the SEC.

The forward-looking statements in this presentation represent our expectations and forecasts as of the date of this presentation. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this presentation. In light of the risks and uncertainties described above, the future events and circumstances discussed in this presentation might not occur and are not guarantees of future performance.

Contacts

Mó n i c a Miloslavich

Chief Financial Officer

  1. 213 6565mmiloslavich@gym. com. pe

Paola Pastor

Head of Investor Relations (511) 213 6573

paola. pastor@gym. com. pe

www . granaymontero . com. pe

Disclaimer

Graña y Montero SAA published this content on 05 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2019 22:29:02 UTC
